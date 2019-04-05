Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, and other defenders of Venezuela socialism are costing Democrats Florida

Fox News is reporting that Venezuelans are flocking to the Republican Party not just over President Trump's strong stance against the socialist hellhole in that country, but because the loudest representatives of the Democratic "vanguard," such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, are so repulsively for it. Here's the Fox story :

As the country's problems worsen, Democratic Venezuelan-Americans question whether their party's actions go far enough. A growing number of exiles say they feel forgotten by a new generation of outspoken, progressive Democrats, leaving them less beholden to a party they had long supported. Issues that for years were hotly debated in an area of Miami known as "Doral-zuela" due to its vibrant Venezuelan community, have made their way to the ears of some of the most powerful lawmakers in Washington, D.C. The Venezuelans are angry that, as the country continues to spiral, some Democrats keep calling on the U.S. to pull out of Venezuela and lift all sanctions against the government.

There is nothing more revolting than being worried sick about your relatives back home in Caracas not being able to get drinking water except out of a sewer and, worse still, not being able to reach them by phone due to all the blackouts and then hearing Democrats offer a banquet of free stuff in their legislative and stump speeches, promising the same way the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez, who got the country into this mess, promised — and even in the face of the horrific failure of it all, hearing them speak with mechanical forked tongue about the importance of non-intervention to keep the socialist dictatorship in place.

Any thought of linking the socialism of Venezuela to the socialism they expound is a pipe dream. Theirs will be a really good socialism, see, to paraphrase the late Tom Wolfe.

How could you not despise them?

Fox News quotes ordinary Florida Venezuelans with some striking insights that have had my blood boiling for a while. I'll emphasize the money quotes:

"This is where the Democrats have consistently dropped the ball ... they have never felt like it was an important issue ... it's very difficult to feel and coexist in the same party that is saying these things are so ignorant about my homeland," said Venezuelan immigrant Helena Poleo.

...and...

"Our local Democratic leaders have been very vocal ... but the rest of the country, the Democrats seem to be very ill-informed ... so they are themselves fueling this," Poleo said.

...and...

Luigi Boria, who moved to the U.S. from Venezuela with his wife and kids in 1989, agrees. He said he doesn't understand how elected officials could come to his community of exiles, many having experienced socialism first-hand, to tout those policies.

"This is something that's scares me coming from Venezuela ... we need the United States because we love this country. This is a great country. And we came here looking for help ... and we don't want that to get thrown out like what happened in Venezuela," said Boria, the former mayor of Doral, home to the largest concentration of Venezuelans in Miami.

Ignorance, a sense that Latin countries aren't important, a fear that Democrats are repeating the stupidities of Hugo Chávez all on their own — it adds up.

I suspect that this is what a lot of Latino voters are thinking. President Trump's recent blasts at the local corruption in Puerto Rico over the hurricane aid are probably drawing a lot of Orlando Puerto Ricans to the GOP, too. There's definitely a reason Latino voter approval of Trump has skyrocketed to 50%, something Mitt Romney can eat his heart out about.

Real Clear Politics has the scoop about how Latinos are flocking to Trump, based on polls and other factors, with a excellent, albeit incomplete, analysis by Steve Cortes about why it's happening.

McLaughlin & Associates revealed that Hispanic approval for Trump in March jumped to 50%. This number matched the January Marist/NPR/PBS survey that shocked cynics with its own 50% approval finding. Even if those polls are too aggressive, February's Morning Consult/Politico poll showed Trump's Hispanic approval vaulting to a still-impressive 45%.

Cortes could have added Venezuela to his list of why Latinos support Trump, because this is a biggie: not only have Democrats blown it with Miami Venezuelans and probably many other Latinos, but they blew something that was a no-brainer for them. They could have had Venezuelan-Americans eating out of their hands. The Venezuelans in Florida are well educated, they're urban, and I know a lot of them. Good people, they lean left but nevertheless despise Chavista socialist horrors and cherish democracy. Having them in the Democratic Party would have been easy if Democrats had any principles and cared about the region. They don't, - so losing them is an own-goal.

I linked this New York Times video yesterday, but this is a good one to watch - a Venezuelan, or Venezuelan-American (I think she's a Venezuelan citizen), Joanna Hausmann, tried to talk sense into her fellow U.S. liberals, arguing that people on the left are supposed to care about human rights and by supporting Maduro, they sure as heck don't.

It's absolutely delicious.

Final cut? Democrats are blowing it badly on Venezuela - they can kiss Florida and all its electoral votes goodbye for it -- and it's their own darn fault. Proud of yourself, Bernie? Impressed by your own-goal, Sandy? Thanks, Ilhan...

Image credit: Vorlage Karibik Mittelamerica, "own work" via Wikimedia Commons, with permitted modifications by Monica Showalter, CC BY-SA 2.5.