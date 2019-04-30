Omar is 'shocked, shocked' that President Trump could think infanticide could be going on in late term abortion

This is truly dangerous and sickening! Is this deranged President suggesting parents and doctors are working together to commit infanticide? We have seen religious fanatics bombing clinics and threatening women, this will fan the flame of violence. Stop the misinformation. https://t.co/Ad2ysWpDh9

Rep. Ilhan Omar is 'shocked, shocked' that President Trump could think that with recent statements from the likes of Democrats such as Gov. Ralph Northam, infanticide is going on. Here's her furious tweet:

Omar was of course reacting to this:

"The baby is born, the mother meets w/the doctor. They take care of the baby. They wrap the baby beautifully. Then the doctor and mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby."

And while Trump's statement was stylized for a campaign audience with a hypothetical scenario, there was nothing untrue about its substance. It came from the openly made statement from Northam and multiple other like-minded Democrats speaking about their approval for late-term abortions. Northam actually said this:

If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.

If the infant is alive, why is there any 'discussion' at all about what 'to do' with him or her? Why is there a need to 'keep comfortable' someone who (in this logic of Democrats) is perfectly killable? The whole statement is revolting, amounting to an endorsement of infanticide for convenience's sake, using Orwellian language to suggest something good going on.

But by Omar's argument, anyone calling such a vile event 'infanticide' is 'dangerous and sickening!' And anyone who can point out how bad this picture can be is 'deranged.'

And of course, she preemptively claims that the infanticidists are now in danger from terrible right wingers. Never mind that baby on the chopping block, who has just lost his or her right to life, Omar thinks everyone needs to rally for more late-term abortion that goes all the way past birth, and treat the perpetrators of it as the victims.

Omar has been in a lot of heat recently for her anti-Semitic remarks and her associations with Islamist groups such as CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood. Supposedly, she's a good Muslim, or at least that's the message she is trying to send by wearing her Somali hijab. But pro-infanticide statements such as these pretty well mark her not for a devout Muslim but for a garden variety far-leftist. (Unless, of course, her aim is to destroy the West from within) Islam, along with all the world's major religions, disdains abortion. Omar on the other hand, is stepping right up for it - in its most extreme form, making the likes of Planned Parenthood and other far-left causes very proud. What's Islam when your priority is to be left wing?

Her creepy invective and denials are disingenuous. Infanticide is exactly what is going on with late-term abortion and Omar's defense of it is one more reason to marvel at the extended array of her moral disorder.

Image credit: Lorie Schaull, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0