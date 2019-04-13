Omar caught showing her true sympathies, again

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar , in a newly resurfaced clip of an old interview, joked about people saying "Al Qaeda" and "Hezbollah" in a severe tone -- while noting nobody says words like "America" that way.

Rep. Ilhan Omar has been caught trivializing 9/11 for the second time in as many days, this time in a bizarre video dug up by Fox News :

“When I was in college, I took a terrorism class. ... The thing that was interesting in the class was every time the professor said ‘Al Qaeda’ his shoulders went up,” Omar said during an interview from 2013 when she was an activist within the Somali community, chuckling as she imitated the professor saying "Al Qaeda" and "Hezbollah." Omar went on to contrast the way people say the names of terror groups with how they pronounce the names of western powers: “But you know, it is that you don’t say ‘America’ with an intensity, you don’t say ‘England’ with the intensity. You don’t say ‘the army’ with the intensity,” she continued. “... But you say these names [Al Qaeda] because you want that word to carry weight. You want it to be something.”

We say those words in severe tones, of course, because the groups they represent are repulsive, vile, despicable, terrorists, all of them with long records of murdering innocents and dancing around about it afterward.

But to Omar, see, this represents hypocrisy, a double standard. Shouldn't we all be using the word 'America' with just as much 'intensity' as we do 'al Qaida' or 'Hezbollah'? Shouldn't the word 'America' inspire the same sense of revulsion as 'al Qaida'?

This, from the person who just recently assured that 9/11 was merely 'some people did something' instead of enact the largest mass murder from an Islamic terror attack in U.S. history, something that got a powerful smackdown from the New York Post, which by the way, is still criticizing her.

In both instances, she trivializes 9/11 and the authentic threat that Islamic terror represents. She even links it to her own anti-American hatred, so common among fourth-world petty intellectuals described well in the non-fiction works of V.S. Naipaul.

(Who by the way, unexpectedly won the Nobel prize for literature in the wake of 9/11, when even the Scandinavians were still outraged by the attacks.)

Apparently, the 9/11 attacks had no such effect on the mind of Omar. Her response in fact, was to don the hijab, as she told the Washington Post. She hadn't been wearing it before then. That's some motivation for putting on a veil.

And it says a lot about where Omar's true sympathies lie. It certainly explains why she could come to America as a refugee and right away find herself disgusted with the country, as she has told interviewers many times. Authentic refugees who've endured actual privation don't do that.

It also raises questions about why she thinks she can get away with such views. Obviously, it's because she knows that the culture of political correctness in the U.S. is a strong one. Fox News's Judge Jeanine Pirro was recently suspended for asking if Omar's veil-wearing was an indicator of support for Sharia law.

With the revelations from this new clip, obviously Pirro was understating things. Omar not only supports sharia law (which may or may not be relevant, depending on how it is read), she supports anti-Americanism. Her remarks downplaying al-Qaida in now two instances, as well as her going to political bat for known terrorists, insisting that they take no consequences for their murderous acts and plans, suggests a congressional leader whose constituents are terrorists and useful idiots, and whose own loyalties are in downplaying terrorism as a sword and up-playing political correctness as a shield.

What an appalling picture of her. And of those who elected her.

Image credit: Twitter screen grab