Omar calls President Trump's Jewish advisor on illegal immigration a 'white nationalist'

Introducing still another anti-Semitic trope to the body politic, Rep. Ilhan Omar has declared White House advisor Stephen Miller, who is Jewish, a "white nationalist."

Stephen Miller is a white nationalist. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage. https://t.co/7NyMDgojd7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 8, 2019

The claim recrudesces the blood libel often seen often from Europe's fourth-rate intellectuals - that Jews, somehow, are actually the 'real Nazis.'

Breitbart's Joel Pollak, on Twitter, noticed, and had a cutting response.

Steve Miller is a Jew. An American Jew. A patriot. Not a "white nationalist."



I don't believe you should be calling a Jew anything, Ms. Omar. https://t.co/3WPaL2U2R6 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) April 8, 2019

Don Trump, Jr. had these observations to add:

I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a “white nationalist” because she apparently has no shame. https://t.co/y96IG8E7Y6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 8, 2019

Very on brand for notorious Jew-hating bigot @IlhanMN to be smearing and attacking a Jewish man like Stephen Miller. https://t.co/v6h1vs5rZX — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 8, 2019

During my time in Congress before @IlhanOmar got here, I didn't once witness another Member target Jewish people like this with the name calling & other personal attacks. In 2019 though, for @IlhanOmar, this is just called Monday. https://t.co/sgvsEvsj56 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) April 9, 2019

The ugly reality remains: Omar has not changed a bit in moderating her Jew hatred, even in public. She's now spreading the demonstrably false claim that the Jewish Miller is some kind of Nazi. 'No shame' as Trump Jr. put it, is right. And she's still there on the House Foreign Affairs committee, gloating about escaping any accountability for her demonstrable anti-Semitism.

No wonder she's putting out more of it. This is the work of Democrats too craven to do something about an open anti-Semite festering in their ranks.

Image credit: Leopaltik, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0