Ocasio-Cortez's message from the future

In this 7-minute slickly made propaganda film, the radical socialist, in partnership with comrades Naomi Klein, Avi Lewis, and Kate Aronoff, has gone bananas in appointing herself the global conservator of Planet Earth.

Included in Sandy O's narration of "A Message from the Future" are the wonders of bullet trains; a "federal jobs guarantee" for the masses of worker bees plucked by the State, whether they like it or not, to build her Green New Deal infrastructure; and Medicare for All (except the elites).

The congresswoman's overt lies about the Earth's rising temperature and her push to expand high-speed rail nationally when California's own attempt failed miserably are outdone in the video by the constant drumbeat of an impending climate apocalypse if we don't decarbonize by 2030.

Ocasio-Cortez also champions something called a "universal child care initiative" and an "Americorps climate" army.

From YouTube:

Ocasio-Cortez doesn't have the cerebral equipment to understand that this video will serve to further alienate a large part of the voting public from her ideas. Every member of the "diverse" Congress depicted in the video is female. The "children" from her district are all female. All the fat-cat oil and banking and political figures she demonizes are white men.

Writing for the Jacobin magazine in February 2019, the film's writer, Kate Aronoff, called America's energy CEO's "mass murderers." The artist incorporates this sentiment and the message "white men are the bad guys" in the film's drawings. The anti-capitalist, anti-corporation theme runs through the video from start to finish.

If this short film were satire, it would be a glorious depiction of a spiteful little upper-class bartender's attempt to save the hapless victims of a fossil fuel–driven society from disaster, who in the end discovers she is nothing but a shallow, pretentious bore.

Unfortunately, as a "true believer," Ocasio-Cortez is dead serious. Hearing that distinct voice of hers speak about the utopian grandeur of a Green New Deal, there is no doubt this chick is more than just flirting with turning the American Dream into a fascist nightmare. The question is, does she have the nerve and revolutionary zeal to back it up?

Image: Dimitri Rodriguez via Flickr.