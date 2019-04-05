Ocasio-Cortez attacks black rising star at Fox News โ and face-plants

The fame resulting from the huge amount of media attention paid to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has become a dangerous drug for her. Completely unaware of the limitations of her education and knowledge base, she doesn't hesitate to shoot off her mouth before getting her facts straight. And she blames Fox News for her rising unfavorability in polling. So it was not too surprising that she shot off a tweet criticizing Lawrence Jones, who appears to be being groomed for big things at Fox News, on utterly fatuous grounds. If you don't recognize his name, I suspect that you will become familiar with him the coming months and years. Jones, who is African-American, joined Fox News as a contributor at the end of last year and already is being sent out on reporting assignments, which looks to me as though he is being developed for a bigger role than a mere talking head on opinion panels, the usual fate of people with the title "contributor." His background is impressive, showing initiative and leadership as a conservative since his early years, and going on to head up Campus Reform, a wonderful organization. He comes across as sincere, smart, and unpretentious. As you can tell, I am a big fan.