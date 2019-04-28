NYTâ€™s anti-Semitic cartoon was carefully crafted to pander to prejudices of Muslims and neo-Nazis

The anti-Semitic cartoon that was published by the New York Times for readers of its international edition, many of them journalists, politicians, and opinion leader all over the world, was not causally or inadvertently offensive.

And despite the NYT deleting it from its online version, the newsprint version that arrived on many desks and in front of the doors of upscale hotel rooms in foreign capitals and principal cities, still carries the cartoon:

Photo credit: Tom Gross Media

Portraying Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the world’s only Jewish state, as a dog speaks to the deep hatred of dogs espoused by Mohammed, who is, according to Muslims, the most perfect human being ever to walk the earth, someone to be emulated in all respects. On man’s best friend, he was quite emphatic:

But Muslims are not the only group pandered to. Even more deliberate is the use of a Dachshund – the quintessentially German dog – as Netanyahu’s canine manifestation. So far as I know, there has never been a Dachshund used as a seeing eye dog. They are far too yappy and temperamental to be useful in that helping role. The only reason to use the recognizably German breed would be to further insult Netanyahu. And to offer delight to neo-Nazis.

This was no casual error. It was a deliberate attempt to provoke and gratify Jew-hatred among the two groups with a history of mass exterminations of Jews.

Update: my online friend Mark Wauck points out (how did I miss it?) that PresidentTrump is portrayed as a Jew, wearing a kipah skull cap. While being a Jew is nothing bad, this does speak to conspiratorial thinking that secret Jews are masquerading as gentiles. I has also been reported that the Poway synagogue shooter referred to Trump as a "Zionist" -- a term frequently conflated with "Jew" by anti-Semites.