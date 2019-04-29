Now we know for sure that Trump is the better man

Those of us who live in solid Democrat strongholds amid single-minded leftists will know what it is like to attempt a civil conversation about President Trump. This is especially true if one encounters those true-blue Dems in the wealthiest areas of California, N.Y., and D.C. Because they are wealthy, successful, often educated at one of the prestige colleges, they know, with every fiber of their being, that they are smarter, wiser, and better than any of us lowly, deplorable Trump-supporters.

Inauguration Day 2016 (photo credit: Jack from Leesport PA). If they are Jewish, and you ask them if they appreciate Trump's support of Israel, they will look at you, roll their eyes as if you were even more verklempt than they thought. They hate Trump more than they love Israel. If you ask them if they are bothered by the open acceptance of anti-Semitism by the Democratic Party, they will shrug at the lunacy of your question and say something like "anti-Semitism has always been with us." They will deny to their death its escalation across the world at this moment in time, despite the obvious overt escalation and implicit approval of and by the global left. Their identities since the 2016 election are defined by their opposition to Trump. They have sold their souls because their candidate lost the election.

Ask them if they are not pleased with his phenomenal success regarding the economy. Are not the economic developments under Trump great for them, their 401(k)s, their stock portfolios? Have not his foreign policy maneuvers been successful? Are we not immeasurably better off overall than under Obama? Again, they will regard your question with disgust and disdain. As many others have observed, they hate the president more than they love this country, this country that made their privilege, wealth, and safety possible. These are arrogant people who, like most leftists today, see nothing good in America worth preserving. They are supremely confident that none of the nonsense policies being promulgated by the crazy gaggle of Democrat presidential candidates will ever affect them. The widespread contamination of San Francisco's streets with human feces and discarded needles does not seem to bother Nancy Pelosi one bit, as she has opposed every possible solution. She continues to encourage migrants from Central America to make their way to her sanctuary city. As long as the border remains a thorn in Trump's side, the Democrats are willing to see the country invaded. So what if the criminals among them maim and kill innocent Americans? They won't likely be roaming about in their neighborhoods. There is a quote of Ben Carson that perfectly describes such people: "What you're saying is that 'I, the superior elite, will take care of you.' Why? Because, you see, that superior, elite group needs to feel superior and elite. And they can't be superior and elite unless you have a whole lot of people down there groveling around. So you keep them down there by feeding them." This sums up our disagreeable left to a T. Dennis Prager has written at length in six columns about the Left (Explaining the Left, Parts 1–6), all of which are worth reading, but his most succinct essay on the subject is "Whatever the Left Touches in Ruins." He rightly calls leftism, as opposed to liberalism, a nihilistic force. He addresses the damage done by the Left to university educations, the arts, sports, late-night comedy, religion, gender confusion, and America's once sacrosanct reverence for the First Amendment. There will be no more free speech if the Left gets its way. Karin McQuillan has written an excellent column that nails this single-minded, blinkered crowd to the cross. It is a must-read. She writes: "The Democrats don't believe in our two-party system anymore. They utterly reject American civic norms of treating the president with a modicum of respect and cooperation[.] ... They think theirs is the only party that deserves to be elected." That fact should be crystal-clear to every Trump-supporter by now who has tried to have a friendly discussion with a sanctimonious Trump-hater. They now favor voter fraud, the invasion of the country by illegal migrants for obvious reasons, late-term and post-birth abortion, no citizenship question on the Census, etc. They absolutely believe that the ends justify the means; they will cheat any and every way they can (vote-harvesting) and project onto Republicans what they in fact do as a matter of course. The last line of McQuillan's column: "The Democrats are into the dismantling of America for the long haul. It is a national tragedy and it must be stopped." Read the whole thing. The nation is virulently divided, but all the virulence is coming from the Left. They have become so desperate, especially in the wake of the betrayal of the Mueller Report. They were so sure it would be the last nail in Trump's presidential coffin. As it turns out, Trump is perhaps the most investigated president in U.S. history and thus the one with the cleanest bill of political health! As has now been proven, the whole Russia-collusion meme was a setup from the outset, an attempt to bait the president into obstructing a trumped up investigation. Their grand plan has backfired, and hopefully the schemers, so sure of their own moral supremacy, will be indicted and tried for their many crimes against the president, the Constitution, and the American people. May this long nightmare of their invention soon be over, and may all those parochial people who for over two years have been willing to sacrifice everything Americans once held dear to unseat a president who simply offends their sensibilities be shamed for their bigotry. That is what characterizes them: sheer, unmitigated contempt for no reason other than that Trump is not one of them. No, he is not. He is by far the better man.