No, Sandy, the problem wasn't the Green New Deal's rollout. The problem was the Green New Deal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., says the biggest mistake she's made in her first four months as a freshman congresswoman was how the rollout of the so-called Green New Deal — her ambitious environmental plan to combat climate change — was handled.

Ocasio-Cortez called the resolution itself "very solid," but conceded that competing documents — including an erroneous FAQ — were rolled out prematurely and "muddied" the messaging surrounding it. That allowed opponents to mischaracterize what's in the plan.

Oh what a load of hooey. The problem was the rollout? No, the problem was the plan.

Ocasio-Cortez's much-vaunted Green New Deal was a mess of teenage-looking brainstorms devoted to creating a teenager's vision of Utopia, cooked up from the fervid imagination of a 29-year-old bartender. Its leak-out, with all its intonations about cow farts, forced multi-trillion-dollar retrofitting of buildings, ending jet and car travel in the name of 'public transportation' and other bull session drivel, with no details on cost or unintended consequences, mainly revealed how little she knew about anything, It also revealed her towering ego soaring above her cloud of ignorance, seeking to command the world's largest economy to her liking.

It was crap that belonged in the ouevre of a streetcorner lunatic crying the end is near except it ended up in Congress.

Her problem is that it got out and people could see how bad the whole idea was - and how stupid she was - so stupid, in fact, that not a single Democrat would vote for it in the Senate resolution. It was just too embarrassing to be seen in the room with it, regardless of how many Democrats abstained. What matters is that even among lefty senators, no one wanted that dreck attached to their name at campaign time.

Now she's saying she regrets her bungling and obviously wants another chance. Another chance? Fat chance, bozo. We heard what you wanted the first time.

Image credit: Senate Democrats GreenNewDeal Presser 020719 via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0