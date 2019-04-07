New York Yankees trade baseball victories for ... the United Nations Climate Agreement

Get a load of this stupidity from whoever it is now running the Bronx Bombers :

They're not winning many baseball games , so the New York Yankees have decided that virtue-signaling is the next-best thing.

Today, the Yankees became the 1st major North American sports team to sign on to the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, the aim of which is to to bring greenhouse emissions in line with the Paris Climate Change Agreement & inspire others to take ambitious climate action. pic.twitter.com/KRFIwaQ31T — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 3, 2019

Presumably, their fans are to be satisfied with that in lieu of winning games.

It goes to show how far off-mission the team has become. The U.S. has wisely pulled out of that rubbishy accord on principle alone, all the more strikingly because its emissions are below target while Europe's still run high. How a baseball team could save the earth by signing onto United Nations bureaucratic oversight over how many gallons of water they are drinking or how many lights they are using to light up night games is pretty curious.

And more to the point, it signals a loss of focus for the owners of the team, whose actual business is winning ball games, diverting that one job to satisfaction at obeying international bureaucrats. Sound like a great trade? Well, to them, it does. No wonder they're 3 wins-4 losses in their American League division, and rank a lowly 10th in their standings.

Here's a sampling of how New York Yankee fans took that announcement:

We bought some fancy solar panels instead of using that money to sign Machado or Harper...cool — Sam Watson ๐โพ๏ธ๐ (@Deplorable_Samm) April 3, 2019

Oh please with this crap. Are we so arrogant that we think we can control the climate. Climate has changed back and forth for billions of years. You want clean water and a clean space to live? Ok, but you cannot control climate. We are not that powerful. — Brian Burkhardt (@brianburkhardt6) April 3, 2019

Good now maybe you’ll win a World Series before the next ice age — Bobby Kay (@BKayZone) April 3, 2019

What does this even mean? Are the Yankees traveling on horseback to lower greenhouse emissions? — Scott ๐บ๐ธ๐ฝ (@scotty_c3) April 3, 2019

Next @Yankees will sign on to the green new deal and only serve vegan food, tickets will be free and assigned to people based on the tenants of intersectionality. The soy runs strong in this organization — YankeeKnightLV (@braun_kj) April 3, 2019

Another bullshit excuse to raise prices for everything. What a joke. Hal Steinbrenner isn't going to do anything to combate climate change, other than pawn off more bullshit taxes on fans. Can't even sign good players - Yankees analytics sucks. — ComeOnHalStopBeingCheap (@come_hal) April 3, 2019

Hopefully this will reduce methane left by the team taking huge dumps on the field against low ranking teams. — Chuck Caruso (@ChuckCaruso) April 3, 2019

All those swings and misses are doing their part to combat global warming alright! — Lieutenant Dan (@IrishFF44) April 4, 2019

In New York, they call that 'a Bronx cheer.'