Must-see TV: Tucker Carlson’s epic takedown on Dem hypocrisy on sending illegals to sanctuary cities

....So interesting to see the Mayor of Oakland and other Sanctuary Cities NOT WANT our currently “detained immigrants” after release due to the ridiculous court ordered 20 day rule. If they don’t want to serve our Nation by taking care of them, why should other cities & towns?

Democrats must change the Immigration Laws FAST. If not, Sanctuary Cities must immediately ACT to take care of the Illegal Immigrants - and this includes Gang Members, Drug Dealers, Human Traffickers, and Criminals of all shapes, sizes and kinds. CHANGE THE LAWS NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Just out: The USA has the absolute legal right to have apprehended illegal immigrants transferred to Sanctuary Cities. We hereby demand that they be taken care of at the highest level, especially by the State of California, which is well known or its poor management & high taxes! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

The best explanation of the hypocrisy of the Democrat sanctuary city advocates that I have seen was offered by Tucker Carlson on his eponymous show Friday. Ifyou ave not seen it, the nine-minute video is well worth your time.

The Democrats have nothing substantive to offer in rebuttal, and so resort to empty rhetoric about “hate” and ”pawns.”

Trump knows that if he is able to follow through and apply a little Cloward-Piven love to his enemies, they will have to cave.

Image credit: YouTube screen grab

Hat tip: Gail Kaplan