More claptrap from the ‘party of science’

So, what are we told is the cause of the influx of massive numbers of illegal aliens, which we repeatedly have been told is a manufactured crisis? Usually the complicit media collude with other Democrats to say it is Trump’s fault because he is being too tough,

We are having a crisis at the border. Democrats refuse to fund a wall they previously supported. Democrat-run sanctuary cities and states refuse to enforce the laws Congress passed; Democrats say illegal aliens make the economy stronger and cities safer; liberal judges stop Trump from enforcing immigration laws; Trump is sued by Democrat attorneys general and Democrats say that ICE should be abolished (including Rep. Ocasio-Cortez yesterday... again)

But now, Ocasio-Cortez told us last week that climate change, which of course is caused by humans, is driving the increase in refuges and illegal aliens.

The New York Times, in their function as a Democrat mouthpiece, dutifully ran a front-page story on Sunday parroting the point.

Americans should be astonished to learn that people from Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and Central American countries are not fleeing tyranny, socialism, Communism, terrorism and abject poverty. Nope, they are scared that temperatures are going to rise a little and they want to head to a country where politicians, who call themselves progressives, are striving to move backwards towards socialism and a life not helped by petroleum products.

If refugees were truly worried about climate change why would they ever head to the United States, which the NYT, the UN and other Democrats say is the major contributor to warming and the destruction of the planet. Why wouldn’t they head to underdeveloped countries run by dictators which haven’t destroyed the planet with capitalism and fossil fuels?

Ocasio-Cortez and others say the world has too many people and that people shouldn’t have children -- so why would we encourage more to come? Trump says truthfully that illegal aliens overwhelm the system and he is ripped for not knowing what he is talking about.

If Americans were worried about the huge projected increase in global warming and climate change why are they migrating from the North to Florida, Texas and Arizona? Why wouldn’t they be moving North to the Dakotas, Minnesota and Canada as fast as they can? Why do homes on the coasts throughout the U.S cost so much since “experts” say they will soon be under water? Why does the NYT stay in Manhattan when they predict it will be under water?

It is amazing how many problems the media and other Democrats blame on climate change -- and the solution is to always take trillions more from the people and give it to the greedy rich people around Washington DC.

Ocasio-Cortez claims climate change is driving migrant crisis Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed climate change is a “major factor” of the global migrant crisis after earlier suggesting that the United States would have “blood on our hands” if legislation is not passed to tackle climate change. “The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants,” the freshman congresswoman tweeted on Tuesday. “But have you ever noticed they never talk about what‘s causing people to flee their homes in the first place?

Central American Farmers Head to the U.S., Fleeing Climate Change But farmers, agricultural scientists and industry officials say a new threat has been ruining harvests, upending lives and adding to the surge of families migrating to the United States: climate change.

The fear mongers have continually lied to the public that humans, CO2 and fossil fuels have caused droughts to be longer and more severe than ever when scientific evidence shows droughts decades long and longer in the past. That is why so much of California is a desert.

Now the drought has ended and the reservoirs are filling rapidly. Isn’t it amazing how record snows occurred when we have been told there would be snow-less winters?

How do droughts ever end if we cause them?

Why are Democrats called the party of science when they lie and manipulate the data so much?

We have been told for decades that the oceans are dying because of humans, but in 2014 a study came out showing that the count of the number of fish in the sea was off by 1,000 percent.

There Are 10 Times More Fish In The Sea Than We Thought There are plenty of fish in the sea, as the saying goes. But how many? New research suggests that our previous estimates of fish abundance were off by a factor of at least 10. According to a study published in February in the journal Nature Communications, the total mass of fish in the ocean is about 10 times greater than thought.

We have been told for decades that we have been killing the trees and the forests yet in 2015, the “experts” told us previous estimates were off by only 700 percent or 2.7 Trillion trees. But don’t worry, they assure us are destroying the trees.

Plants and trees are some of the greatest inventions ever. They capture carbon without giving trillions to the government and bureaucrats.

There are 3 trillion trees on Earth – but they're disappearing fast A study led by Yale University researchers has found that there are over 3 trillion trees on Earth - but they are disappearing at an alarming rate. The study found that there are around 3.04 trillion trees on Earth, or around 422 for each person on the planet. The number is a huge increase on the previous global estimate, which was just over 400 billion trees worldwide.

The children and public have been intentionally lied to when they are told that climate change killed the polar bears as the population has actually expanded by 400 to 500% the last fifty to 60 years.

If the media and Democrats cared about wildlife and science, they would tell the children how many birds, bats and other creatures solar and wind farms kill, but of course that doesn’t fit the agenda.

This Is How Many Polar Bears Are Left in the World Due to centuries of hunting practices and the destabilization of arctic habitats, there have been growing concerns about the future survival of polar bears. While hunting has long been an issue, global warming has done a number on polar bears’ habitats recently. In fact, the World Wide Fund for Nature (or WWF) estimates that there are only 22,000 to 31,000 polar bears left in the world.

Photo credit: Anreas Weith via Wikimedia Commons

Magic Number: A sketchy "fact" about polar bears keeps going ... and going ... and going ...polar bear populations have, in all likelihood, increased in the past several decades, but not five-fold, and for reasons that have nothing to do with global warming. The Soviets, despite their horrendous environmental legacy on many issues, banned most polar bear hunting in 1956. Canada and the U.S. followed suit in the early 1970s — with limited exceptions for some native hunting, and permitted, high-priced trophy hunts. And a curtailment of some commercial seal hunting has sparked a seal population explosion — angering fishermen, but providing populations in eastern Canada and Greenland with plenty of polar bear chow, leading in turn to localized polar bear population growth in spite of the ice decline. The scientists also caution that we still don't have a firm count on these mobile, remote, supremely camouflaged beasts.

If Democrats cared about science and pollution they would go after the flammable pollutant Lithium instead of endlessly promoting it as a solution via electric car batteries. They would recognize that CO2 is a clear, non-polluting, innocuous gas that allows plants to thrive and feeds the billions of people and wildlife.

They would also recognize that factual science shows that there have always been significant fluctuations in the climate, and they have and will occur naturally

Anyone who believes that scientists, politicians and bureaucrats can control temperatures, sea levels and storm activity if we just hand them trillions of our hard-earned dollars probably also believe or believed other Democrat talking points that the media indoctrinated them with like:

Obamacare would lower premiums, lower the deficit and allow you to keep your doctor and your plan.

Trump colluded with the Russians

Democrats are serious about immigration laws

The Obama administration didn’t spy

Trump’s tax cuts only helped the rich

The Justice Department, Intelligence agencies and IRS operated independently under Obama

The Obama Administration had no scandals.

It is truly dangerous to our freedom and prosperity when the supposedly independent media colludes with Democrats to spread propaganda that indoctrinates the public. The fact checkers operate in the same bubble.