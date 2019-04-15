Mexico has made a mess of the caravans

Or as a friend said: "Dolares que ayudan mucho"-- dollars that help a lot!

My friends down in Mexico cannot believe what they are watching. In other words, they've always known that Mexico is complicit in sending its own north of the border, i.e. U.S.$ 33 billion in remittances is all you need to know about this.

My point is that every levelheaded Mexican has always known that their country has grown dependent on those "dolares".

What Mexicans don't understand is why their country is now an avenue for Central Americans. They don't understand it because it seems like a shift from the very tough policies against illegal immigration over the years.

As anothe friend said: "Esto no se parece al Mexico que yo recuerdo" or loosely translated: this is not the Mexico I remember.

Over the weekend, a group of Central Americans crashed the gate, as we see in this report:

Mexican authorities said a group of about 350 migrants broke the locks on a gate at the Guatemalan border Friday and forced their way into southern Mexico to join a larger group of migrants trying to make their way toward the United States. The National Immigration Institute did not identify the nationalities of the migrants, but they are usually from Central America.

We learned later that the "crashers" included more than Central Americans. In fact, they come from other countries, too.

I have not done a scientific survey, but my friends can't figure out what Mexico is not shutting down its southern border.

At some point, this is going to turn into a huge political problem for Presidente Lopez-Obrador. Simply put, Mr. LO is dropping the ball big time.

