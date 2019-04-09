...Meanwhile, Trump's approval soars โ now hitting 53%

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 53% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-five percent (45%) disapprove. The latest figures include 37% who Strongly Approve of the job Trump is doing and 36% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +1. (see trends).

That's a figure that corresponds with President Trump's economic performance. The U.S. jobless rate, for instance, just printed out at 3.8%.

It's also a number to give President Trump's presidential rivals for 2020 a distinct cause for indigestion.

Lastly, it's also a change. Up until now, the president's approval ratings have always been below water. Now, when it counts, they're heading for landslide numbers territory.

Rasmussen doesn't go into details as to why the public seems to be warming to President Trump, so it's fun for the rest of us to speculate on why this sudden turnaround has happened. I'll give a few theories:

The economy of course. With 3.8% unemployment and optimism up, it's a recipe for presidential approval numbers to rise. Note the previous cool detail that Latino and Black support are up, with Latino support above 50% from past polls. Something is being done right. The Mueller special counsel's investigation is over and President Trump has been cleared of the collusion-with-Russia rap. That hasn't persuaded Democrats such as the perpetually dazed-looking Rep. Adam Schiff to let go of that smelly old bone, but that's the beauty of it. The fact that they can't let go or give it a rest is precisely why the public is siding with Trump. The 2020 presidential race itself. With Democrats presenting a clown car full of candidates, each of a different color and all of the same flavor, all of them promoting the same old stale socialism of the 1960s academic world, who could be against Trump? The behavior of the crazy Democrats, the so-called 'vanguard' — with their wild promotion of a "green new deal," (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) their anti-semitism, (Rep. Ilhan Omar) and their profanity (Rep. Rashida Tlaib), the Democrats are coming off as out of touch and living in lunacy land. It doesn't help that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unable to rein them in. The very inability to rein them in makes the Republican candidate that much more attractive than the Democratic candidate on discipline grounds alone. It's worth noting too that the vanguard is sucking the air out of political airtime of the Democratic moderates who were elected in red districts, undercutting them. The border. President Trump's steadfast and reasonable bid to gain control of the U.S. border has moved to the front of the national debate — and the public is with him. The crazy steps the Democrat have taken to haul in all comers to the U.S. side, vetted or not, is a vote-loser for Democrats. Trump by contrast, has held firm.

There may be other reasons, and it's all good. Whatever they are, Trump is doing something right.

That has got to be driving the left bonkers.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.