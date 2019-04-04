Louis Farrakhan insults Christian beliefs (and Jews, of course), claims he is Jesus

Farrakhan doesn't even bother to hide his bizarre beliefs. On Saturday, he issued a tweet with a video snippet that is truly appalling:

Louis Farrakhan is a poisonous figure in our society, an open Jew-hater and religious extremist with crackpot beliefs. He ought to be shunned by all legitimate political leaders, yet national figures among the Democrats like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama cozy up to him. (Obama managed to successfully suppress publication of a picture of him being chummy with the hater, with the assistance of the corrupt media.)

I don't know which is more alarming: the fact that he has a substantial movement that he leads or that Democrats are willing to align themselves with him. Democrats use the false allegation that Donald Trump justified neo-Nazis at Charlottesville (he was talking about people who wished to preserve statues of Confederates) as a smokescreen to mask their own tolerance of and coziness with a hateful lunatic.

God does not love this world. God never sent Jesus to die for this world. Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews. He never was on no cross. There was no Calvary for that Jesus. Learn more: https://t.co/tyNLPuzvxd pic.twitter.com/X2U6leQQC4

Louis Farrakhan is a poisonous figure in our society, an open Jew-hater and religious extremist with crackpot beliefs. He ought to be shunned by all legitimate political leaders, yet national figures among the Democrats like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama cozy up to him. (Obama managed to successfully suppress publication of a picture of him being chummy with the hater, with the assistance of the corrupt media.)

Farrakhan doesn't even bother to hide his bizarre beliefs. On Saturday, he issued a tweet with a video snippet that is truly appalling:

God does not love this world. God never sent Jesus to die for this world. Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews. He never was on no cross. There was no Calvary for that Jesus.



Learn more: https://t.co/tyNLPuzvxd pic.twitter.com/X2U6leQQC4 — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 30, 2019

I don't know which is more alarming: the fact that he has a substantial movement that he leads or that Democrats are willing to align themselves with him. Democrats use the false allegation that Donald Trump justified neo-Nazis at Charlottesville (he was talking about people who wished to preserve statues of Confederates) as a smokescreen to mask their own tolerance of and coziness with a hateful lunatic.

God help us.

Graphic credit: Twitter.