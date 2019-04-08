Kim Foxx whips out the race card to shield herself from her own Smollett decision

How's she reacting? Well, like Smollett, who cried fake racism to get more money and influence, she's trying to toss the hot potato to others, too.

Jussie Smollett cried "racism" when he staged his fake attack in Chicago. He was holding a hot potato when Chicago cops found out he made the whole thing up, paying the Nigerians with a check he signed. But Smollett had prosecutor Kim Foxx (and a whole lot of political connections she might find useful) in his tree and then got off scot-free for filing a false police report. Then Foxx found herself holding the hot potato.

Look how bad it's gotten now, from the Washington Times:

"I have been asking myself for the last two weeks what is this really about," she said. "As someone who has lived in this city, who came up in the projects of this city to serve as the first African American woman in this role, it is disheartening to me ... that when we get in these positions somehow the goalposts change." Foxx, who recused herself from the case after she communicating with a Smollett relative during the probe, reiterated that she welcomes of an independent investigation into the way she and her office handled the case. She also reminded the audience that her office did the same thing for the nearly 6,000 low-level defendants who had their charges dropped with "deferred prosecution" during her tenure.

Obviously, the buck doesn't stop anywhere with as irresponsible a prosecutor as Kim Foxx. She let Smollett off to please her political friends (remember: her "recusal" wasn't a recusal-recusal) and then got upset when someone noticed. She's since tried to claim she's let hundreds of such fabricators off the hook, but legal experts said this one stank, given that she didn't require any sort of admission of guilt from Smollett (who's now out making hay off that), and her office tried to seal the police records, wiping from the history books the record of the Chicago P.D.'s airtight case. She didn't want people to see that.

Now she's playing the fake racism card, same as Smollett, to further escape any scrutiny. Whitey did it? Would that explain the frustration of the black Chicago police superintendent, whose cops (many of them black) did a professional job? Would that explain the anger of black victims of real crimes in Chicago, such as this one here, Carmia Tang, whose son Jeremy was murdered in Chicago with his killer never found, owing to supposedly paltry Chicago police resources, yet who saw police resources massively diverted to support Smollett's case?

That's some racism Foxx has in mind, given her amazing failure to do her job. Someone like this is as bad as Smollett. Worse, actually, since she's in a position of public trust. No one can trust her now. She should be out on her ear.

Image credit: Chi Hack Night via YouTube screen grab, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0.