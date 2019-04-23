Joe di Genova explains where the Russia Hoax is headed

Throughout the unfolding of the Russia hoax, nobody has topped the clarity provided by DC superlawyer and former US Attorney for the District of Columbia, Joseph DiGenova. In his television and radio appearances, he has not minced words about the nature of the illegal coup underway, and has not hesitated to name names. Undoubtedly, he has sources within the DC legal community that, combined with his experience as the top federal prosecutor among US Attorneys, give him a bird’s eye view of where this scandal – the biggest political scandal in history – is heading. Fox News screen grab Yesterday, he appeared on DC’s conservative talk radio station WMAL, where he is a regular guest on the “Mornings on the Mall” show, and for almost 15 minutes unleashed himself about where this is headed. His candid comments on the various actors involved in the scandal are priceless.

This is well worth 15 minutes of your time.