It's too easy to call someone a racist these days

As someone who's been called a "racista" for promotion something very radical like the respect of immigration laws, I learned this weekend that Senator Bernie Sanders and candidate Beto O'Rourke called someone a "racist".

How long can we go on? Calling President Trump a racist to earn the blessing of a man of very questionable character is pretty amazing.

The next one is Beto O'Rourke who decided to put his "dos centavos" in the Israeli election. This is what he said:

Speaking in Iowa as he campaigns for the Democratic nomination for president, O'Rourke said the US-Israeli relationship was among the most important "on the planet" and singled out Netanyahu. "That relationship, if it is to be successful, must transcend partisanship in the United States, and it must be able to transcend a prime minister who is racist, as he warns about Arabs coming to the polls, who wants to defy any prospect for peace as he threatens to annex the West Bank, and who has sided with a far-right, racist party in order to maintain his hold on power," O'Rourke said. O'Rourke continued, saying he did not believe Netanyahu "represents the true will of the Israeli people" or the "best interests" of the relationship between the US and Israel. He went on to endorse a two-state solution to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians. "We must be able to transcend his current leadership to make sure that that alliance is strong, that we continue to push for and settle for nothing less than a two-state solution, because that is the best opportunity for peace for the people of Israel and the people of Palestine," O'Rourke said. "It is the best opportunity for the full human rights of everyone who is living in that region."

It's funny, but I've heard lots of criticisms of PM Netanyahu, and racism is not among them. Also, why are we interfering in another country's election? I thought that that was a "no-no"?

As for the will of the Israeli people, we will learn soon whether PM Netanyahu is their choice or not. My guess is that most Israelis will not base their vote on what Beto O'Rourke is saying in Iowa.

The word "racist" means nothing these days. It's nothing but another talking point to distract voters. In the meantime, wonder what Democrat will use it next?

