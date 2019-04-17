Is Michelle Obama trying to run for president with her knock on divorced dads, US cities?

This past Sunday, during another promotional interview for her book at London's O2 arena, Mrs. Obama sounded an awful lot like what she sounded like in 2008. Who can forget Mrs. Obama's inflated and anti-America rhetoric while campaigning for her husband?

Rush Limbaugh thinks Team Obama may be strategizing a Michelle Obama run for president in 2020. The radio host said Barack and Michelle are so ticked off that Trump won that they "want back in." Limbaugh cited Michelle's extensive, never-ending book tour as a sign that the Obamas' lust for power could result in the ever vicious and vengeful former first lady announcing her candidacy.

Eleven years later, she's still fixated on Barack's breaking the color barrier at 1600. Michelle even suggested to the packed house in London that if presidents could run for a third term, BHO would have won in 2016. No matter, she says; what "happened before" should sustain us for the time being. Unsurprisingly, Michelle doesn't mention the Democratic Party's latest flavor of the month, Pete Buttigieg, the candidate Joy Behar is calling the "second coming of Obama."

From Breitbart:

I have to remind people that Barack Obama was elected twice in the United States. That really did happen[.] ... That wasn't make-believe. The country actually did accomplish it and half the people who voted in the last election, if they could have, they would have voted for him for a third term. We have to remember that what is happening today is true, but what happened before was also true … that should give us some solace at some level.

Besides, she continued, "[f]or anyone who had any problems with Barack Obama, let's just think about what we were troubled by — there were never any indictments."

After reminding her British audience of the eight years Barack Obama was able to avoid being indicted (she failed to add because of a sycophantic press and the color of his skin), Michelle clawed at President Trump via a swipe at "divorced dads." Recent Census Bureau child custody statistics indicate that nearly 40 percent of all non-custodial fathers have no access to or visitation rights with their children. If Michelle Obama has her way, that number will be much higher. When she was in the White House, the ex-mom-in-chief used to insult her husband and lecture men "to be better fathers." Now she's trashing millions of divorced American men in order to attack President Trump. America, under President Trump, is a "broken family," she said.

[W]e are a little unsettled. Sometimes you spend the weekend with divorced dad. That feels like fun but then you get sick. That's what America is going through right now. We are living with divorced dad.

It doesn't dawn on the Harvard law grad that if we are living with a "divorced dad," President Trump, it is because "Mommy Dearest Barack" was an abusive and unfit parent. The Great Divorce of 2016 was the best thing that happened to this country. How many men she disparages lost their jobs and their families because of Obama's economic policies? How many despairing dads lost their businesses?

Michelle Obama followed up this cavalier contempt for dads who have endured the pain of divorce with praise for London's diversity as compared to American cities. It looks as though her "for the first time in my life I am proud of my country" anti-America campaign has begun:

I was looking out over the city, London, a beautiful city, and the thing I love about it is truly representative of true international diversity in ways that you don't see in cities mostly, in particularly even in the United States.

Mrs. Obama thinks U.S. cities are not diverse enough. From her speeches and remarks about this "racist" country, we can conclude that Michelle thinks there are just too many white people in urban areas.

In recent weeks, many have wondered why Barack Obama has not come to the aid of his former vice president, Joe Biden. On his own speaking tour in Europe, Obama told a town hall group in Germany he's worried Democratic presidential contenders are becoming too "rigid" and creating "a circular firing squad."

As the mainstream media deify a different Democrat candidate every other day, the Obamas have stepped up their appearances here and overseas. In general, neither has shown support for any particular candidate. With Michelle's venomous attacks on the rise again, Rush might be right about her.

