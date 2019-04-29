Impeachment is going nowhere like that Dylan song recorded by The Byrds:

The morning came The morning went Pack up your money Pick up your tent You ain't goin' nowhere

The public is not buying it as you can see here: ABC/WaPo Poll: Support For Impeachment Drops To 37%

It makes sense to me because voters understand what impeachment means:

First, it will freeze the U.S. House and nothing will get done about the border chaos or health care. The Democrats seeking reelection in competitive districts next year can not afford that. They need to go back and say that they passed something rather than just investigate President Trump; and,

Second, it will be very difficult to write articles of impeachment without a crime or to get a conviction in the U.S. Senate.

Will the angry left force the House Democrats to start impeachment proceedings? I don’t know, but they will make a lot of noise. In the end, impeachment ain't going nowhere.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.