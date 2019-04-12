Ilhan Omar downplays 9-11: The deadly something that some deadly people did

Cramming multiple lies into one sentence, Rep Ilhan Omar (D-Somalian Muslim hate in American Minnesota) blandly told a CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) gathering, "CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties." Let's start with the minor lies. CAIR began seven years prior to September 11, 2001, according to the organization's web page itself. Before, after — hey, they're all the same if they advance the cause of the Big Lie necessary to claim professional victim status and martyrdom points as opposed to basic facts and truth.

Here is another lie: "... all of us [American Muslims] were starting to lose access to our civil liberties" after 9/11. Well, let's analyze this little big lie. This is the real civil liberty status of Muslims in America: American Muslims still attend American schools, still work in American jobs, still enjoy all the freedoms American offers while still continuing to immigrate to America both legally and illegally and are elected to government offices across the country. That's really accessible civil liberties to me. Oh, and not so by the way, CAIR is considered an unindicted co-conspirator because of its links to the terrorist organization Hamas. But CAIR continues to exist in the U.S. with all its civil liberties intact. Again, what do the truth and facts have to do with the Big Lie of professional victims? So what civil liberties have American Muslims lost, as Omar claims? Maybe she feels that the Muslims in America who were arrested for terrorism and slaughter after 9/11, such as the Boston Marathon bomber; the Orlando, Florida nightclub bomber; the San Bernardino, California terror attackers; or the Fort Hood Army psychiatrist multiple shooter, and more evil terrorists, had a civil liberty right to do so and are now in danger of "losing access" to continue their slaughter here in the USA. Well, Omar must know something. After all, immediately upon her civil liberty election last November, Rep Nancy Pelosi (D-rich California), the first grandmother selected as speaker of the House, placed her on the important House Foreign Affairs Committee alongside other veteran members. How civil liberty–accessible. The New York Post brought these benighted — nay, terrorist-appeasing, terrorist-enabling — feeling oh, so sorry for myself minority folks to the harsh reality "something" truth with a graphic cover reminding all of us who really lost "access to civil liberties" on that horrible September 11 day — the thousands of people of all races, genders, religions, ethnic backgrounds, economic status in the crashed planes, the twin World Trade Center buildings and the Pentagon, plus the police and firefighters who died or were injured by that "something." Unsaid on this cover was the identity of the "some people" who "did something," so I'll tell you: Muslims. Male Muslims. Different sex from Omar's, but same religion. And telling the truth about what really happened, according to professional victim non-victims Rep. Omar, Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-impeach the m----------- Mich.), and Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-honors economics graduate bartender sometimes from the Bronx, N.Y.), is hate speech. (Click on the links for their hysterical, lying meltdown to being exposed to the truth.) Because they don't think others should have the civil liberties to tell the ugly truth about them.

Omar outraged the families of 9/11 victims by referring dismissively to the terrorist attacks while speaking to a Muslim lobbying group. Cover image: Leopaltik1242 via Wikimedia Commons.