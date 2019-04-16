Huge victory for genuine scientific inquiry on global warming

That's why this news from Australia is so important. Via the Guardian :

The greatest "tell" for non-scientists evaluating the likelihood that the anthropogenic global warming theory is a fraud is that instead of critically examining the facts, warmists try to silence skeptics, with some of them even demanding jail for the thought-crime of questioning their unproven theory. So thorough has been the pressure to keep the fraud going and keep the billions of dollars a year in research funds flowing to universities and other research institutions pushing the party line that skeptics are under threat of firing — and some have been fired.

James Cook University is considering its legal options after the federal circuit court ruled it had unlawfully sacked a professor who had criticised scientific research about the climate change impact on the Great Barrier Reef. Peter Ridd, who was the head of the physics department at the institution from 2009 until 2016, took legal action against his dismissal. Judge Salvatore Vasta ruled on Tuesday the 17 findings made by the university, the two speech directions, the five confidentiality directions, the no satire direction, the censure, the final censure and the termination of Ridd's employment were all unlawful.

However, Judge Astra shied away from the implications of his ruling, focusing on technicalities:

"Some have thought that this trial was about freedom of speech and intellectual freedom. Media reports have considered that this trial was about silencing persons with controversial or unpopular views," Vasta said in his judgement. "Rather, this trial was purely and simply about the proper construction of a clause in an enterprise agreement."

Anthony Watts of Watts Up With That provides the actual decision. And he cites Professor Ridd's comments on his GoFundMe page:

Dear All, Excellent news. My lawyers have told me that the judge handed down his decision and we seem to have won on all counts. It all happened very quickly and we had no warning , and because I live almost a thousand miles from the court, I was not able to be there. I have still not seen the written judgement and will update you all when I have that information. Needless to say, I have to thank all 2500 of you, and all the bloggers, and the IPA and my legal team who donated much of their time free for this success. But mostly I want to thank my dearest Cheryl, who quite by chance has been my bestest friend for exactly 40 years today. It just shows what a team effort can achieve. The next chapter of this saga must now be written by the JCU Council which is the governing body of JCU. What will they do about the VC and SDVC who were responsible for bringing the university into disrepute, not just in North Queensland, but also around the world. JCU crushed dissent, crushed academic freedom and tried to crush my spirit with their appalling behaviour. They only failed because I had your support. But if the JCU council does not act, they will be complicit in this disgraceful episode. Attention must now focus on the JCU council. I will update you shortly when I have more information, but for now I certainly have a spring in my step. kind regards Peter Help spread the word!

In the end, who won the argument: Galileo or those who sought the suppress his theory of the planetary orbits around the Sun, not the Earth?

