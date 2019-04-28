How bad was that White House Correspondents Dinner Trump refused to attend?

Unlike his predecessors, President Trump chose to absent himself from the mainstream media's smug , sanctimonious, self-celebratory annual gathering, formally known as the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Last year's crude, rude, misogynistic attack on Trump's White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, by a crude, rude, unfunny female comedian at the dinner, was the last straw. His staying away now proved that Trump is a man of taste. Rather than bother with these failed clowns, Trump attended an enthusiastic rally in Wisconsin, a place most of the White House correspondents know about as much about as Hillary Clinton does, given that it's a state filled with people these same correspondents look down upon.

These know-nothing newsies, or as Trump describes them, purveyors of fake news, didn't like being ignored. The organization's president, Olivier Knox, drowning in self-pity, proved it with his poor-little-me fake news speech

“I don’t want to dwell on the president,” Knox said while discussing President Trump. “This is not his dinner. It’s ours, and it should stay ours. But I do want to say this. In nearly 23 years as a reporter I’ve been physically assaulted by Republicans and Democrats, spat on, shoved, had crap thrown at me. I’ve been told I will never work in Washington again by both major parties.”

“And yet I still separate my career to before February 2017 and what came after,” the pious Knox continued, filling himself with tears and flapdoodle, pouring it on. “And February 2017 is when the president called us the enemy of the people. A few days later my son asked me, ‘Is Donald Trump going to put you in prison?”

And the glurge and treacle kept flowing. At the end of a family trip to Mexico, Knox mused that "if the president tried to keep me out of the country, at least Uncle Josh is a good lawyer and will get you home.” Journalists in the Trump era are actually under physical threat, Knox said somberly.

“I’ve had to tell my family not to touch packages on our stoop,” he told the crowd. “My name is on a statement criticizing the president for celebrating a congressman’s criminal assault on a reporter. I’ve had death threats, including one this week. Too many of us have. It shouldn’t need to be said in a room full of people who understand the power of words but fake news and enemies of the people are not punch lines, pet names or presidential. And we should reject politically expedient assaults on the men and women whose hard work makes it possible to hold the powerful to account."