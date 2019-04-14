Here it comes: Rep. Tlaib blasts Dem leadership

The first overt sign of the trouble that lies ahead for Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat leadership with the emergence of a radical Muslim wing of the party arrived Saturday. Following the discovery of a video clip of Rep. Omar referring to 911 as “some people did something,” the blowback has been fierce, including in deep blue New York City, where the wounds of death and destruction (and lingering health issues among first responders) still are very painful. Rep. Tlaib is not happy with what she perceives as inadequate support for her fellow Muslima in Congress, and extended the criticism on this specific issue by another Twitter user into a broader attack on the party leadership:

They put us in photos when they want to show our party is diverse. However, when we ask to be at the table, or speak up about issues that impact who we are, what we fight for & why we ran in the first place, we are ignored. To truly honor our diversity is to never silence us. https://t.co/7T1OlwS1YG — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) April 13, 2019 To say that Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ihan Omar have chips on their shoulders would be an understatement. Both women embrace the notion of Muslim victimhood in a party that stokes the grievances of a variety of minorities who are encouraged to see themselves as victims and seek balm in the form of concessions from the majority. When the interests of these subgroups clash, the standard operating procedure of the Dems has been to co-opt the minority leadership and have them smooth over those conflicts in favor of the goodies that come from unity at the expense of the malign majority against whom they nurse their wounds. But when religion becomes the basis for grievance, and when the radical version of that religion seeks as its sacred mission the destruction of an existing state and the imposition of a global theocracy based on its dogma, compromise becomes much more difficult. So, we can expect Reps. Omar and Tlaib, backed up by their glamourous amiga-in-grievance Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, to continue to press demands that are unpalatable not simply to mainstream Americans, but to fellow members of the minority collation of the Democrats (such as Jews and black Christians). By criticizing the party’s treatment of them as tokens of diversity, they sow the seeds of a split. This is going to come to a head when the new Democrat members of the House elected in 2018 face primary race challengers from the Left, as already threatened by Ocasio-Cortez. Most of the new House Democrats come from swing districts and were chosen by canny party leaders like Pelosi on the basis of their ability to appeal to moderate voters put off by the personality and past peccadillos of President Trump.