GOP wants to put Democrats on the spot again with vote on 'Medicare for all'
Senate Democrats are livid with GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for forcing them to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to their radical, wildly expensive proposals.
First, McConnell held a vote on the Green New Deal. Every Democratic Senator voted "present." Now McConnell has turned his attention to the Dems "Medicare for all" proposal with a view toward embarrassing them again.
McConnell has not yet said whether he’ll bring the health care bill, introduced Wednesday, up for a vote, but some Republicans are hopeful he will.
“I think it deserves a full debate and a vote and see how many Democrats who are co-sponsors actually support it,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said he hoped the bill would be brought to the floor. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) noted that the decision was ultimately up to McConnell but that a vote “stakes out people’s position,” while Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said that “we’ll see how many of the other senators running for president are co-sponsors of the bill.”
“It’s a big issue, and if they want to have debate on this, we can have one,” Blunt said.
A Senate leadership aide suggested there was openness on the part of Republicans to push for a vote. “The Green New Deal vote helped shine a light on the Democrats’ radical plans,” the aide said, “and we will be looking for future opportunities to highlight their socialist agenda.”
Although McConnell has not indicated what he’ll do on Medicare for All, he blasted the proposal Wednesday in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.
“It ought to be called ‘Medicare for None,’” he said. “One hundred eighty million Americans would lose their private health insurance, that many of them have negotiated for at work. … You want to turn America into a socialist country? This is the first step.”
Democrats are bitterly complaining that the vote is more about politics than health care. That's exactly correct. McConnell might point out that Democrats are playing politics by introducing the bill in the first place. There isn't a chance in hell "Medicare for all" would pass the Senate and Democrats know it. So why shouldn't McConnell take a political route to highlight the out of control radicalism being pushed by Democrats - especially those running for president in 2020?
So far, radical Democrats have gotten a pass on their agenda. Holding a vote - even when it's a political sham - highlights Democratic hypocrisy on the issues when they talk about grandiose plans to transform America and then don't have the guts to follow through by voting for it.
Senate Democrats are livid with GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for forcing them to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to their radical, wildly expensive proposals.
First, McConnell held a vote on the Green New Deal. Every Democratic Senator voted "present." Now McConnell has turned his attention to the Dems "Medicare for all" proposal with a view toward embarrassing them again.
McConnell has not yet said whether he’ll bring the health care bill, introduced Wednesday, up for a vote, but some Republicans are hopeful he will.
“I think it deserves a full debate and a vote and see how many Democrats who are co-sponsors actually support it,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said he hoped the bill would be brought to the floor. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) noted that the decision was ultimately up to McConnell but that a vote “stakes out people’s position,” while Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said that “we’ll see how many of the other senators running for president are co-sponsors of the bill.”
“It’s a big issue, and if they want to have debate on this, we can have one,” Blunt said.
A Senate leadership aide suggested there was openness on the part of Republicans to push for a vote. “The Green New Deal vote helped shine a light on the Democrats’ radical plans,” the aide said, “and we will be looking for future opportunities to highlight their socialist agenda.”
Although McConnell has not indicated what he’ll do on Medicare for All, he blasted the proposal Wednesday in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.
“It ought to be called ‘Medicare for None,’” he said. “One hundred eighty million Americans would lose their private health insurance, that many of them have negotiated for at work. … You want to turn America into a socialist country? This is the first step.”
Democrats are bitterly complaining that the vote is more about politics than health care. That's exactly correct. McConnell might point out that Democrats are playing politics by introducing the bill in the first place. There isn't a chance in hell "Medicare for all" would pass the Senate and Democrats know it. So why shouldn't McConnell take a political route to highlight the out of control radicalism being pushed by Democrats - especially those running for president in 2020?
So far, radical Democrats have gotten a pass on their agenda. Holding a vote - even when it's a political sham - highlights Democratic hypocrisy on the issues when they talk about grandiose plans to transform America and then don't have the guts to follow through by voting for it.