GOP wants to put Democrats on the spot again with vote on 'Medicare for all'

McConnell has not yet said whether he’ll bring the health care bill, introduced Wednesday, up for a vote, but some Republicans are hopeful he will.

“I think it deserves a full debate and a vote and see how many Democrats who are co-sponsors actually support it,” said Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said he hoped the bill would be brought to the floor. Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) noted that the decision was ultimately up to McConnell but that a vote “stakes out people’s position,” while Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said that “we’ll see how many of the other senators running for president are co-sponsors of the bill.”

“It’s a big issue, and if they want to have debate on this, we can have one,” Blunt said.

A Senate leadership aide suggested there was openness on the part of Republicans to push for a vote. “The Green New Deal vote helped shine a light on the Democrats’ radical plans,” the aide said, “and we will be looking for future opportunities to highlight their socialist agenda.”

Although McConnell has not indicated what he’ll do on Medicare for All, he blasted the proposal Wednesday in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

“It ought to be called ‘Medicare for None,’” he said. “One hundred eighty million Americans would lose their private health insurance, that many of them have negotiated for at work. … You want to turn America into a socialist country? This is the first step.”