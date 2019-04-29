Gillibrand not making the cut for Dem presidential debates

It turns out that, at least in a crowded field, being stupid and unprincipled can be a handicap for a Democrat. Who knew?

Kirsten Gillibrand's fundraising has been so anemic that she may not be able to participate in the party's presidential debates — unlike Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard, who already have made the cut.

Kirsten Gillibrand, who managed to become a U.S. senator only because Hillary Clinton vacated her seat to become Obama's SecState and the governor of New York wanted a woman to fill the seat, miraculously transformed from a Blue Dog Democrat representing a conservative upstate district into a full blown progressive when winning a statewide election was necessary.



Photo credit: ABC screen grab (via Legal Insurrection).

Now that she is running for president, it's getting more difficult to conceal her vacuity. People are noticing, even in the Washington Post, the New York Times, and New York Magazine (which, after all, want a strong opponent for Trump):

On a visit to South Carolina, she went to a meeting in a chicken-&-waffles restaurant and began eating her chicken with a fork, then noticed that others were using their hands, and politely asked the owner what was better. Upon being informed that she should use her hands, she did so. But it was too late; her true nature as an out-of-touch fraud had been revealed. "Could this really be the first time in 50 years she ate fried chicken?" a New York Times reporter asked. "Is there anything Gillibrand has done that is not contrived and opportunistic?" said an esteemed New York Magazine writer. Judgment: Inauthentic.

With even the mainstream media warning the electorate that she's a phony and stupid, donors are noticing, and cutting her off — so much so that she is in danger of not making the cutoff for the presidential debates.

Kirsten Gillibrand in an email to supporters says she still hasn’t reached 65,000 unique donors. This is something Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard have reached pic.twitter.com/lQ2LckIt3N — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) April 26, 2019

Legal Insurrection has a great collection of items from The Hill, Politico, and the AP about the excuses for her failure to attract support.

But for once, I have to give Democrats a little credit for at least some discernment.