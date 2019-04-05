General Michael Flynn may be the key to uncovering and prosecuting the Deep State attempted coup

"Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you," Schumer told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

The Russia Hoax attempted coup involved senior figures in the "intelligence community," the very people whom Chuck Schumer, in a moment of candor, warned Donald Trump — before he was inaugurated as president — about opposing, suggesting that a sinister cabal of officials actually runs the country. Speaking to Rachel Maddow, who became perhaps the most dedicated promoter of the hoax (for fun and ratings), he warned the incoming chief executive:

"He's being really dumb to do this." -Senator Schumer on Trump taunting US intelligence agencies https://t.co/QbGSmx9Xvp — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) January 4, 2017

Even as obsessive Trump-hating promoters of the hoax like Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler continue to troll for evidence in the Mueller Report to use for impeachment, it is important to uncover the secret maneuvers that led to spying on the Trump campaign and the appointment of Mueller.

David P. Goldman, who often writes under the pen name of Spengler, has an intriguing suggestion, at PJ Media, of the perfect person to run the campaign to hold the conspirators responsible for their treachery: General Michael Flynn. Read the whole thing, but here is some key information:

President Trump should pardon Gen. Flynn right now and summon him back to Washington. Mueller forced Flynn to plead guilty to an invented charge of lying to FBI agents, even though the FBI agents who interviewed him about Russian contacts said that they thought he was telling the truth. Now that the Mueller investigation has come up with nothing, the frame-up of Gen. Flynn appears all the more heinous. The Deep State feared Mike Flynn, with good reason. Trump should reappoint him to a top job, and really terrify his opponents.

The background context about why Flynn was targeted is fascinating and was previously unknown to me. It seems that people with very dirty hands had to take him (and Trump) out, and when Trump made him national security adviser:

Flynn's Defense Intelligence Agency produced a now-notorious 2012 report warning that CIA backing for Sunni rebels fighting Assad would lead to the rise of a new Caliphate movement, namely ISIS. The Obama administration threw its support behind the "Arab Spring" rebellion in Syria, ignoring the fact that Islamist terrorists led the opposition to Assad. This was reported exhaustively in specialist media, for example, Brad Hoff's July 2016 essay in Foreign Policy Journal: Flynn humiliated the bungling CIA and exposed the incompetence and deception of the Obama administration, and got fired for it.



General Flynn when he headed the DIA (offical photo).

If the proper authorities turn over the CIA's rock and examine its underside, the result will be the exposure of an intelligence failure of galactic proportions. The CIA channeled Saudi money into al-Qaeda fronts in Syria and helped move a large part of the late Col. Qaddafi's massive arsenal to Syria. The jihadists backed by the CIA eventually formed a good deal of ISIS. Heads would roll at CIA. And when I say "proper authorities," I mean Gen. Flynn in his capacity as National Security Adviser, a job in which he lasted a month before the Deep State set him up and persuaded President Trump to fire him.

One rock that needs to be turned over is the collaboration among intelligence agencies mentioned in the infamous Strzok-Page text messages. Remember that the FBI counter-intelligence operation where Peter Strzok was second-in-command was meeting with unnamed intelligence agencies with regard to the "insurance policy."

The attempt by intelligence agencies to unseat a president they disagreed with over policy is about as serious as it gets when it comes to scandal. If properly uncovered and prosecuted, it has the potential to alter the course of American politics. That's a big if. It will require toughness and knowledgeable investigators. Fortunately, we have a president who believes in hitting back twice as hard.