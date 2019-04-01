General Flynn has been grievously wronged, and Defense Department archives may have the evidence

It has now become clear that General Michael Flynn was set up and sandbagged by rogue FBI agents while the national security director, Susan Rice, an agent for President Obama, was orchestrating a domestic political intelligence operation of historic magnitude.

Former President Obama warned President Donald Trump against hiring Mike Flynn as his national security adviser, three former Obama administration officials tell NBC News.



General Michael T. Flynn (official DIA portrait).

The evidence presented to date in public makes the case that the Obama White House was using intelligence/ counterintelligence practices and procedures against innocent Americans for political purposes. In undertaking such an effort, one of the most import aspects of any intelligence collection effort is to build out the "social network" of your targets and then send out that "work in progress" of social network analysis to others to continue to expand one's knowledge base of "who is connected to whom." Content analysis is the parallel part of that equation, and NSC director Susan Rice's engagement accomplishes both those objectives.

The revelations about the growth of the Surveillance State should be of huge concern to all Americans, Democrats, Republicans, and independents.

It is evident that the former administration was creating a target list of political opponents under the false flag of national security. It is a perfect time of opportunity to say stop and enough! Please all just remember the rule of law and the Constitution, especially the Fourth Amendment.

Many early supporters of President Trump have been frozen out of his administration by individuals who could not even spell "Trump Nation." But that did not stop the Deep State from targeting them in an illegal counter-intelligence operation. Of those early supporters who did make it into administration no one suffered more than General Flynn.

Former president Barack Obama's national security adviser, Susan Rice, ordered U.S. spy agencies to produce "detailed spreadsheets" of legal phone calls involving Donald Trump and his aides when he was running for president, early warriors for Trump Nation, according to former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova. Consequently, there is an opportunity to have a focused effort to find out what exactly occurred, by looking at the U.S. Department of Defense.

American citizens have seen damning comments on abusing the trust and confidence of having access to highly classified information being made by a former deputy assistant secretary of defense (DASD), Dr. Evelyn Farkas, who reports through the undersecretary for policy, USD(P).

Dr. Farkas, former Obama deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia and Ukraine, has said:

I was urging my former colleagues (she left in 2015) and frankly speaking the people on the Hill — it was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people — get as much information as you can, get as much intelligence as you can before President Obama leaves the administration.

Consequently, a perfect starting point to get to the bottom of the unauthorized use of the awesome power of the surveillance state would be to focus on Dr. Farkas's performance while serving in the DOD.

Before evidence of the Deep State violations of Americans' Fourth Amendment rights using the power of the state grow ice-cold, law enforcement action should be taken. In getting to the bottom of what happened to General Flynn by the malicious attacks from the FBI and Special Counsel Mueller, there may be significant connection to collusion in helping to destroy him by political operatives at DOD.

Paging Dr. Farkas!

A few simple questons:

· When was the DOD first made aware of the surveillance of the Trump campaign, Donald Trump, and especially Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn?

· Who in the DOD was made aware of the NSC director's efforts, and what did anyone do with the information?

· Was there any reporting at the highest levels in the Department of Defense about any possible illegal actions involved with such an effort, and was any investigation asked for?

· Did any individuals in the DOD distribute classified information in any way to open additional continuous surveillance of American citizens beyond just General Flynn?

· Were any individuals in the Legislative Branch in receipt of classified DOD message traffic with unmasked names?

· Finally, what was the DOD's role in protecting any information-gathering activities that had retroactively focused on General Flynn while he was on active duty?

Equally tragic, since General Flynn had been director of DIA and his name was "unmasked" in public from code word–protected intelligence collection efforts, did Secretary Carter — or, after he left, Deputy Secretary Work, initiate any action to stop the felony violations of an American citizen's name being made public using highly classified collection efforts?

If any evidence surfaces that the DOD helped violate General Flynn's Fourth Amendment rights, he is a greatly wronged individual and should finally be made whole. Enough is enough! After serving his country honorably in uniform in combat, he has huge debts from hiring lawyers and that is just not right in America today.

Fortunately as this true Orwellian Horror story plays out some good may come from it all. After all my Marines have a saying "Payback is a [explicative deleted]."

This is taken, condensed, and updated from an article written in April 2017, "Operation Destroy Trump."