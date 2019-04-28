All the fake news that's not fit to print
So I guess the left is going to ignore this hateful, racist and anti-Semitic cartoon published by the New York Times?— Coleton Emr (@ColetonEmr) April 28, 2019
In the wake of the California synagogue shooting, the left has resorted to attacks on the POTUS and his family. The left needs to do some introspection. pic.twitter.com/2Sy8AwIK6E
The anti Semitic cartoon published by the @nytimes is a symptom of a deeper problem on the left. It’s acceptable to many on the left to employ anti Semitic tropes as long as they’re directed against Israel. Anti Zionism is becoming an acceptable cover for anti Semitism— Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) April 28, 2019
Apology not accepted. How many @nytimes editors looked at a cartoon that would not have looked out of place on a white supremacist website and thought it met the paper’s editorial standards? What does this say about your processes or your decision makers? How are you fixing it? https://t.co/HD5LdeZ9z3— AJC (@AJCGlobal) April 27, 2019
Disgusting anti-Semitism in @nytimes. https://t.co/R5ZnbGQc5W
If an openly anti-Semitic cartoon makes it into the international edition of @nytimes, you know how far Jew-hate has creeped back into the mainstream. This cartoon was handpicked, signed off, published. Not an honest mistake. pic.twitter.com/YBYwwlaaSF— Julie Lenarz (@MsJulieLenarz) April 27, 2019
