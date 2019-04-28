All the fake news that's not fit to print

Thanks to the disruptive social media and its accompanying technology, President Donald J. Trump is able to effectively get his message directly out to the public in his own words without going through the distorted filter of young, know-it-all liberal reporters

But these twerps, along with their more experienced and older, editors, are still out there, and still loathe everything about Trump. Their one-sided reporting does not accurately portray his many political international and national economic successes. They and their editors have a really cold spot for Trump's good relations with Israel and the Jewish people, which is what allows them to think it's O.K. to print the most outrageous and disgusting things, including anti-Semitic tropes they would not have printed in the past.

They're doing it now.

Last week the self-important New York Times was forced to apologize for such a thing. Sort of. In their published-oversea international edition, they had tried to cater to readers who are some of the world's biggest Trump-haters, and not so coincidentally, loathe Israel, too. These editors saw nothing wrong with this vile, racist cartoon:

So I guess the left is going to ignore this hateful, racist and anti-Semitic cartoon published by the New York Times?



In the wake of the California synagogue shooting, the left has resorted to attacks on the POTUS and his family. The left needs to do some introspection. pic.twitter.com/2Sy8AwIK6E — Coleton Emr (@ColetonEmr) April 28, 2019

The Times has since deleted it (but the Internet is forever which Trump knows but the expert newsies don't) and tweeted a weak non-apology without the cartoon.

However, many of the Times' Twitter commenters are truthfully calling out the NY Times' multiple failures for even printing it and for its numerous other editorial errors. These pithy insights are well worth reading. Here are just a few:

The anti Semitic cartoon published by the @nytimes is a symptom of a deeper problem on the left. It’s acceptable to many on the left to employ anti Semitic tropes as long as they’re directed against Israel. Anti Zionism is becoming an acceptable cover for anti Semitism — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) April 28, 2019 Apology not accepted. How many @nytimes editors looked at a cartoon that would not have looked out of place on a white supremacist website and thought it met the paper’s editorial standards? What does this say about your processes or your decision makers? How are you fixing it? https://t.co/HD5LdeZ9z3 — AJC (@AJCGlobal) April 27, 2019