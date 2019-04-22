On the left, that's less horrifying than it is embarrassing. They don't like Christians to start with, and they've since gone a long way to coddle Muslim extremists, too. Having to acknowledge that Christians are in peril might just make someone in flyover country identify with them. Can't have that.

Christians are the world's most-persecuted minority worldwide , according to Dennis Prager, and the monstrous terror attack in Sri Lanka during Easter Sunday morning masses by Muslim terrorists was a perfect illustration of this increasingly hideous trend.

Now it's getting so bad they are trying to deny Christians their consciously chosen designation as Christians. In Sri Lanka, most Christians are self-chosen converts.

President Obama's consoling tweet to 'Easter worshippers' rather than 'Christians' murdered by Muslim terrorists at three Catholic cathedrals mass was the first denial I saw, and it might have been dismissed as just fumbling choice of words if he was the only one doing it.

But right on schedule, in carefully coordinated JournoList-grade lockstep talking points, multiple prominent Democrats jumped with that weird 'Easter-worshippers' phrase to refer to the victims, too. Together, with those mechanically same wordings, they sounded like they were out to create 'a narrative' for the press to parrot. Look at some of these tweets:

The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 21, 2019

On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I'm praying for everyone affected by today's horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 21, 2019

Horrified by the Easter Sunday bombing in Sri Lanka today, which killed over 200 people and injured hundreds more. These attacks on civilians and worshipers are cowardly and despicable. We will stand with Sri Lanka against terror. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) April 22, 2019

On a day of redemption and hope, the evil of these attacks on Easter worshippers and tourists in Sri Lanka is deeply saddening. My prayers today are with the dead and injured, and their families. May we find grace. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 21, 2019

Pacific Pundit has a much longer list of more of them who were doing it here.

That's creepy stuff, given that the term is rather strange, sounding almost as though Christians worship Easter rather than Christ, though it is possible it was not meant that way.

What was almost certainly going on was a bid to deny Christians their identity, because that is embarrassing to them. Having to admit that Christians are being specially singled out for killings by Muslim terrorists is a bridge too far for establishment Democrats and might force them to admit they were wrong all along about the religiously motivated warfare of the Islamist terrorists. Admitting that has too much political cost for them given that their mission now is to prop up local Islamist political crazies such as Rep. Ilhan Omar, who can't be criticized for any reason.

Here are three tweets that try to slap sense into these people.

What is it with Democrats calling Christians, ‘Easter worshipers’? Are they trying to avoid admitting Christians were slaughtered today in #SriLanka for their faith? — The FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 21, 2019

“Easter worshipers” makes no sense. The Pittsburgh shooting wasn’t “Shabbat celebrators” and the New Zealand shooting wasn’t “Friday prayer adherents.” — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 22, 2019

You know, it’s really not hard to say the word “Christians” pic.twitter.com/9yraAv9SwL — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 22, 2019

These tweeters know the score. One can only hope the voters are onto them, too.

