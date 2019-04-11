Democrats' railings about Barr and spying are going to end badly for them

"There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact." -Sir Arthur Conan Doyle At the hearing of the Oversight Committee on Tuesday, Attorney General William Barr was grilled about the Mueller report: When will it be released? Will they see an unredacted version? Has he (Barr) discussed it with the president? etc. The questions were redundant, mostly stupid. All of those asked by the Democrats were accusatory. Since Special Counsel Robert Mueller announced there would be no charges of collusion against the president or anyone in or of his campaign, the Democrats have lost any semblance of sanity they may have had before Trump won the 2016 election. Since that day, the moment they were 100% certain that Hillary would become president, they have descended into a hell of their own making. They spend their days furiously angry, ready and willing to do anything to take Trump down and out. Since then (and before that day) they -- "they" includes the mainstream media -- have been determined to destroy the man. If the country must be damaged in the process, so be it. Our Democrats are willing to foment an invasion by third-world migrants (think Camp of the Saints) to prevent Trump from achieving his principal campaign promise, to control the border and the crisis of illegal immigration. That is how much they hate the fact that Trump is our president. That is how stupefied they have become, so much so that they are now a danger to us all.

When AG Barr stated that he would be investigating the "spying" on the Trump campaign, the Democrats on the committee were shocked, truly stunned. How dare he suggest such a thing! These folks, for over two years, have had their heads deep in ostrich sand. They are apparently completely unaware, or pretend to be, of the massive amounts of actual proof that the Obama administration illegally attempted to eliminate Trump from the running by trying to plant their own spies in the campaign and surveil under prohibited pretexts. Part of this plan was to create and amass fake evidence to be used against him. As almost everyone knows by now, the "Russia Collusion" hoax was just that, a hoax, devised by persons with power in the FBI, the DOJ, the NSA and the Obama administration. Once Hillary lost the election, her minions, such as the disreputable Rob Mook, were right there to get the claim out that she lost because "the Russians hacked the election." Yeah, right. No way. Not a chance. Did she know then that her supporters in the Obama administration, the FBI and DOJ had already implemented a stratagem to undo his victory? Probably. That would explain her leap to blame her loss on "the Russians." Hillary is a callous, nasty piece of work. Can these people, these Democrats on the Oversight committee and those media narcissists who melted down after Barr uttered those few words on Wednesday be as truly uniformed as they seem to be? Judging by their questions for AG Barr, and the media's talking heads' subsequent panic for the rest of the day, they are actually shocked there is gambling in Casablanca! Is it actually possible that they have not read a word of Gregg Jarrett's book, Dan Bongino's book, the multiple well-researched columns of John Solomon, Sara Carter, Margot Cleveland, Jeff Carlson, Lee Smith, et. al.? Have they not bothered to read the numerous transcripts of closed-door interviews with the principals involved? Obviously not. Have they not heard even a snippet or two of Mark Levin's radio and television programs, Limbaugh, Hannity, Larry Elder and so many others over the past two years? Were they never even a little bit curious about all the information out there? While we conservatives can never escape their views, their mindsets, their anti-Americanism, they are thoroughly clueless about everything outside of their purview. Most of the Democrats in Congress and the usual suspects in the mainstream media it seems have studiously avoided hearing, reading, learning anything that might obtrude upon their orange-man-bad mindset. They consider the work product of conservatives to be invalid without ever looking into it. They convince people that anything on Fox News is null and void. That is how close-minded the American left is today, all except those who are not, those who are leaving it.And on the horizon for them, Candace Owens's Blexit movement is gaining steam as is Brandon Straka's Walk-Away campaign. The Democrats should be afraid, very afraid. They deserve to lose those who are leaving their party. It has for nearly two years been clear, proven beyond all doubt, that a self-important faction at the FBI and DOJ, with covert approval of then-President Obama, conspired to see that Trump would not be elected. Once he was, they amped up their plan to see that he would be removed from office. They embarked on their scheme to frame him, his family, friends and campaign staff for colluding with Russia. All along it was them, setting him up, planting spies, involving persons in the UK and Australia. That is how deceptive, how venal, these people are. And all along, only the Clinton campaign colluded with Russians. Only Clinton paid for fabricated "opposition research." Mueller was hired to cover up their despicable conspiracy in which so many of his own pals were involved. As hard as he and his team of professional saboteurs tried, they found no provable evidence of collusion with Russians. The facts are in. It was all a grand scam to deprive voters of their duly-elected President who these self-appointed tyrants could not abide. And the dems cannot accept the facts. They've been exposed. The truth is coming out, in dribs and drabs that will soon be a tsunami. The dems in Congress have embarrassed themselves over and over again; the Kavanaugh spectacle was a disgrace. Schiff, Swalwell, Nadler, Lieu, Pelosi, etc. They are all disgraceful, pretentious snobs who lack any intellectual prowess. That any of them can act as though there is no evidence of what is the most serious, egregious political scandal in American history is a very sad commentary. They have succumbed to Arthur Conan Doyles's observation that "there is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact." Our leftists have allowed themselves to be deceived by a mountain of obvious facts. The nation has suffered tremendously for their crimes and history will judge them harshly.