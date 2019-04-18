Democrats are rejecting Omar's 'Benjamins'

House Democrats may not have have the guts to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar for her anti-Semitism last month, but they are getting the willies about their famously Jew-hating, CAIR-enabling, 9/11-trivializing coeval from Minnesota. She's positively rolling in dough from lefty donors these days, raising more money than she knows what to do with, and starting to hand it out to others. In the first quarter, financial records show she raised $832,000, which is more than most of them raised, which is doubly interesting because she lives in a safe district and doesn't actually need the money. So she has money to burn and is handing out a lot of it. But the Democrats she's chosen to make donations are sending it back. They don't want to touch this cash with a barge pole.

According to the Daily Wire: The Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday that the reelection campaign for Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) left a $2,000 contribution from Omar off its quarterly fundraising report, and, when pressed by the Free Beacon, admitted that they left the money off the report because they decided to reject it. "McBath’s rejection of the donation is more important than it may sound," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. "The Sixth District has a significant Jewish population – particularly in Sandy Springs and east Cobb County." WSCO TV reporter Joe Bruno reported on Wednesday that Dan McCready (D-NC) also returned a $2,000 donation from Omar. "Dan McCready has refunded a $2000 donation from Rep. Ilhan Omar," Bruno reported. "A spokesperson for McCready tells me Dan believes there is no place for divisiveness in politics and he didn't feel it was appropriate to accept the donation." Money is the lifeblood of politics, and politicians will go all sorts of places to get it, even with disguised or sometimes, real, bribes. What's more. Omar is painted in the press as a 'rising star,' the new vanguard of young faces leading the Democratic Party (instead of the dinosaurs). Omar is hip. Omar is cool. Omar gets featured on glamorous magazine covers and asked stupid fawning questions by reporters in interviews. But these Democrats don't want this association with her for that day when they have to face the voters. It's too much. It's like being marked as one of hers. It signals that the political cost of being in hock to Omar and all her loathesome ideas is not worth the mere two thousand bucks she gave them. They also must recognize that it will likely force their other donors flee them from the association. And if you want to take it further, Omar is a sign of the decline of the Democratic Party, as NeverTrump columnist Brett Stephens argues here. For moderate Democrats in red districts, returning money from Omar is a no-brainer. Yet the Democrats actually returning the money were quite leftist, so the aversion to her extends pretty far. In short, it's cooties. Democrats don't want her Benjamins with that side of cooties. Image credit: Wikimedia Commons // public domain