Crook politics: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez holds deceptively marketed political fundraiser

Anybody starting to see a gamy pattern in how socialist 'it girl' does politics? Her latest thing was to hold a family 'fun run' to support what was called her Green New Deal, and nearly 400 people signed on. In reality, the fine print showed it was a garden-variety political fundraiser for her own campaign coffers rather than any green activity. Or, well, as the New York Post noted, other than dollar bills for herself. It follows reports that she's under investigation for misuse of campaign funds and has failed to pay her federal income taxes .

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a 5k in Queens Saturday that she billed as "a Family Fun Run supporting U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal on the Saturday following Earth Day." But many of the 400 runners didn't realize their $30 registration fees were going directly into the lawmaker's campaign coffers. "We're getting together for our own health, for our planet's health … and to fight for the Green New Deal together," the freshman Democrat told the participants before they set off.

The Post went on to ask runner after runner who participated in the event if they knew that what they were doing was a fundraiser for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign coffers. Based on the comments they printed, none of them did.

Out on Twitter, plenty of people have noticed this, and at least one thinks it could be a violation of FEC law on campaign finance:

Runners in "fun run" organized by AOC didn't know their entrance fees went directly to her campaign TSK TSK!https://t.co/LAxjcDlI24

It gets worse! Children participated in the fund raiser. Looks like another violation of campaign finance law.https://t.co/aH37QwlBBI — Shalys Petty (@Shalys_Petty) April 29, 2019

The fact that kids participated in the deceptively marketed "family fun" event would make their registration fees campaign contributions, too — and by law, kids aren't allowed to contribute to political campaigns.

Here's another problem with the deceptive marketing of the event. Foreigners, who are also prohibited from contributing to U.S. political campaigns, could have easily been duped by deceptive marketing to contributing to the political campaign. If they went on the run, is Ocasio-Cortez going to refund their money even though they did it? Or they could have not been deceived and did the run anyway.

The Post says Ocasio-Cortez raised $11,000 from the event, which would have amounted to an average of $27.50 from the $30 or $20 registration fees from the 400 participants. In every lefty event, there are always a certain number of participants who don't pay. "No one turned away for lack of funds" is the norm. It could be that everyone paid his funds, and the numbers suggest that everyone did. But could something like this be a front for money-laundering? A suspicious investigator would probably ask.

The whole thing points to some slovenly fundraising practices — rather shocking for a politician who is just starting her career, given that this kind of thing seems to be the norm for old-line machine politicians.

When's she going to get audited?