Creepy Joe Biden has some creepy Ukrainian problems, too

Former Vice President Joe Biden is creepy most famously for his compulsive groping, but a new case shows he's even creepier on the topic of Ukaine.

In January of last year, Biden boasted to a friendly foreign policy audience that he used a threat to withhold US aid to get Ukraine to fire its state prosecutor. It worked. Biden did not reveal that the prosecutor was investigating the company employing Biden’s surviving son. https://t.co/ZlTYFHU92w — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 2, 2019

So the guy was out bragging and praising himself to some friendly swampers in the foreign policy community, telling them what a big corruption fighter he was by getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired ... and didn't mention that that same Ukrainian prosecutor had Biden's own rapacious kid, Hunter Biden, under investigation? The hypocrisy here is positively 'creepy,' at least as creepy as Biden's hand-gropings.

Hume links to an important investigative report by the Hill's ace reporter, John Solomon, who actually interviewed Ukrainians involved in the mess. He backlinks to a New York Times report about how the now-fired prosecutor, Viktor Shokin and his ouster looked at the time. Solomon writes:

In his own words, with video cameras rolling, Biden described how he threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin. “I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion.’ I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden recalled telling Poroshenko. “Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations event, insisting that President Obama was in on the threat.

Ukrainians confirmed to Solomon that Biden's kid was taking in more than $100,000 a month in payments as a board member for the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma Holdings, which was under investigation for corrupt practices at the time. Nobody actually knows what he did.

The prosecutor he got fired was leading a wide-ranging corruption probe into the natural gas firm Burisma Holdings that employed Biden’s younger son, Hunter, as a board member. U.S. banking records show Hunter Biden’s American-based firm, Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC, received regular transfers into one of its accounts — usually more than $166,000 a month — from Burisma from spring 2014 through fall 2015, during a period when Vice President Biden was the main U.S. official dealing with Ukraine and its tense relations with Russia.

Solomon's report is long and nuanced, answering many questions a reader may have, Solomon didn't miss anything.

What stands out now is why Biden's kid was paid so much under the rationale of adding value to the company. Maybe he did add value, but the only possible way he could have added that much value would likely be from being able to pick up a phone and call his father, who was the vice president at the time.

Did Joe Biden amount to Hunter Biden's added value? If so, it suggests that Biden was selling political favors out of his office - and expected no one would notice.

Creepy? You bet.