CNN disgraces itself over Mike Pompeo

Hate speech, we need to understand, is speech the Left disapproves of. Amanpour has said nothing about Hillary Clinton calling Trump-supporters "deplorable," not to mention the 24/7 CNN attacks on the president, including calling him a traitor.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour asked James Comey, the disgraced head of the FBI, if his FBI should have shut down "hate speech" at Trump rallies.

When a journalist asks an FBI chief to close down speech she doesn't like is when America and its media have reached a dangerous moment. It's when liberal progressive news channels become intolerant, regressive political machines.

This wasn't a first for Amanpour, a once great journalist now become a well paid media party hack.

Amanpour was active in preventing Mike Pompeo, the U.S. secretary of state, from becoming the recipient of the James Foley Freedom Award.

To remind ourselves, James Foley was beheaded by ISIS in 2014 by what President Obama described as "the J.V. team," and it was the Trump administration, including Pompeo, that gave the command and led the total defeat of ISIS.

Part of the proud record of Mike Pompeo in rescuing hostages was outlined in his letter to Diane, James Foley's mother, on April 2, 2019, on learning he had been selected to receive the award.

You and your son's mission to advocate for and advance the safe return of Americans detained unjustly abroad has been my mission as the Director of the CIA and as the Secretary of State. It is the President's mission.

Since President Trump took office, his administration, led by Pompeo, has led to the return of Otto Warmbier, Tony Kim, Kim Hak-song, and Kim Dong-chul from North Korea, as well as Caitlan Coleman and her children from the Taliban in Afghanistan after five years' captivity while Obama was in the White House. Josh Holt was returned from Venezuela. Pastor Andrew Brunson was reunited with his family. Danny Burch was released from captivity in Yemen. And the secretary of state is hard at work attempting to force the release of other Americans still languishing in captivity in Iran, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Instead of awarding Mike Pompeo for his successful service to the cause behind the award, biased media critics of the current administration, with their visceral hatred of Trump and his anyone immediate, went after the Pompeo nomination with a vengeance, even threatening to disrupt the ceremony.

The foundation behind the award bowed to pressure and decided to rescind the nomination from Mike Pompeo.

On learning of this decision, Mike Pompeo wrote to James's parents:

I understand that the Foundation decided to rescind the Freedom Award and my invitation to attend the 2019 James Foley Freedom Awards due to pressure from its media partners and your fear, stated in your letter, that some guests at the dinner would not show my office proper respect if I attended[.] ... How sad is it that base politics and hatred have been allowed to creep into even this sphere of our activity. The safe recovery of Americans held hostage overseas should be beyond politics and must enjoy the support of all Americans. I regret that pressure of such a cynical and abominable nature was brought to bear on you and John. The ignoble conduct of those behind this sad deed [and that included Christiane Amanpour] will never diminish my commitment, and of the commitment of the men and women that I lead, to the safe recovery of all Americans unjustly held abroad.

The grace of Mike Pompeo and the disgrace of media people such as Christiane Amanpour can be seen in their words and actions.