Caravan stopped in Mexico?

For whatever reason, Mexico may be changing strategy. Yesterday, we learned about the fate of some Central Americans who entered Mexico. This is from the Los Angeles Times :

For some time, I've written here that my Mexican friends south of the border are puzzled with the caravans walking through their country.

Mexican police and immigration officials in the southern state of Chiapas on Monday rounded up hundreds of undocumented Central American migrants headed for the U.S. border. It's one of the largest raids targeting a caravan since the exodus began last year, and comes as the U.S. ramps up pressure on Mexico to curb the flow of migrants. What we know so far: Police arrested 300-500 migrants outside the city of Pijijiapan, Chiapas, reports said. They were part of a caravan of about 3,000 Central Americans heading north. Witnesses said authorities forcibly wrestled women, men and children into vehicles. The migrants were driven to buses, likely headed to migration centers for deportation, according to activists. Local media reported on Friday that more than 250 migrants were also arrested in the nearby city of Mapastepec.

Change of heart or something else? We will see,

My guess is that the Lopez-Obrador administration is starting to feel the heat from Mexicans.

Most Mexicans, as we do too, sympathize with people who want a better life. However, they just don't their highways to turn into caravans of people to the U.S.

Furthermore, there is a valid concern south of the border that there are other nationalities joining the caravan and tagging along.

Another Mexican friend told me last night that President Lopez-Obrador may be trying to show the cartels who is "boss." Over the last few weeks, we've read about the role of organized crime in this human movement.

Last but not least, don't underestimate President Trump's threats. In other words, President Lopez-Obrador knows that President Trump does not make empty threats.

