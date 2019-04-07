Boris Johnson to finally get his shot as U.K. prime minister?

Sure looks like it. The British bookies are saying yes, and here's what the Sun of U.K. is reporting :

Could it finally be roustabout and prominent Brexiteer Boris Johnson's turn? Could the yellow-haired former journalist finally become British prime minister and teach the continent a lesson? Could Britain finally get a matching conservative to the U.S.'s Donald Trump to form a Thatcher-Reagan tag team redux?

BORIS Johnson has leapfrogged the competition to become favourite for next PM - after apparently teaming up with Remainer Amber Rudd. The top Brexiteer is in pole position to take over from Theresa May as Tory leader later this year, bookies said today. His chances were posted following reports that Boris is planning to run on a joint ticket with Ms Rudd. Jacob Rees-Mogg backed the pair today and warned that the Tories would have to unite Brexiteers and Remainers to take on Jeremy Corbyn.

Obviously, the continuous back and forth in parliament and the inability to get any results on Brexit, despite the efforts of soggy Prime Minister Theresa May is part of this rise. The Tory prime minister's inability to get results is a shame, but the worst part of it is that now the crazed and far, far-left Labour Party is in a position to take the prime minister's seat.

The new scenario, instead of having a Tory wet get Britain out of Europe's clutches, one who never supported Brexit, but promised to heed the result, is to get Johnson paired with an authentic remainer, Amber Rudd as his second-in-command. This might fall apart, too, as badly as having a waverer in the driver's seat did, but it's all they've got.

Johnson is very conservative on most matters, but he's not a perfect conservative, as Thatcher was, and might fall into a RINO trap. That said, he's all they've got now, and Jeremy Corbyn's far-left forces are amassing.

Britain should go for it. A clean break for Brexit, deal or no deal, sets the stage for Britain being able to throw its weight around on the world stage once more and and strengthens our alliance. Britain has lots of friends globally, and ought to be able to bounce right back on its feet again on the trade front, with President Trump already promising Britain "front of the line" on a trade deal.

Could Johnson pull it off? I don't know. But I know for sure he's a better bet than May ever was, and he should have been made Prime Minister back when she got the job in the wake of the Brexit vote. Now maybe history can correct itself. Go for it, U.K.!

Image credit: Back Boris 2012 Campaign, Andrew Parsons / i-Images, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0