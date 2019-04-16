Bernie Sanders tells Fox News town hall that he won't pay his 'fair share' in taxes unless he is forced to

That is the same position taken by Bernie Sanders on taxes, where he has in the past railed against "millionaires and billionaires" who don't pay their fair share, but now that he has earned a million bucks in one year, he is emphasizing only the "billionaire" end of the scale.

Would you pay attention to the moral advice from a clergyman caught in an adulterous relationship who pointed out that adultery is no longer a crime? And who said that once adultery is re-criminalized in his state, he will start to be faithful to his wife?

"Fairness" is a moral judgment. Conservatives have let rich lefties off the hook for too long for their insistence that they will follow their own moral guidelines only when forced to.

I give Bernie Sanders credit for daring to appear on Fox News for a town hall in which he could expect pointed questioning from the hosts, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. But those expectations were fulfilled when it comes to his taxes. Two tweets from Ryan Saavedra of the Daily Wire tell the story of his position that he will pay his "fair share" only when forced to do the right thing.

Bret Baier calls out millionaire Bernie Sanders and asks him why he accepted tax breaks when he claims rich people should be taxed more



Sanders: “Pfft…come on…I am, I paid the taxes that I owe...why don’t you get Donald Trump up here and ask him how much he pays in taxes” pic.twitter.com/MNAVs3TOnv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 15, 2019

MacCallum: “So would you be willing to pay 52% on the money that you made? You can volunteer, you can send it back”



Bernie: “You can volunteer too…why don’t you give? You make more money than I do”



M: “I didn’t suggest a wealth tax”



Baier: “And she’s not running for POTUS” pic.twitter.com/zn4XrzJIXG — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 15, 2019

"Fairness" is a moral judgment. Conservatives have let rich lefties off the hook for too long for their insistence that they will follow their own moral guidelines only when forced to.

