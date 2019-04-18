Bernie Sanders endorses perinatal homicide

In obstetrics, the perinatal period is the term for an approximated number of weeks before and after a woman gives birth. The correct term for what is euphemistically called "late-term abortion" is perinatal homicide or infanticide. The term "abortion" is misleading. Prenatal abortion causes a medical catastrophe to a woman's body of stopping a pregnancy in order to kill a developing human being. To effect perinatal homicide, it is necessary to cause both a medical catastrophe to the body of the mother and also a separate lethal catastrophe, not an abortion, to the body of the baby in order to kill him. ICUs across America care for thousands of babies who are younger and will take more weeks to become viable than babies who can legally be destroyed in some jurisdictions through perinatal homicide. The left's beloved grandpa Bernie Sanders, the new evil church lady Pete Buttigieg, and all the Democrat candidates who have been forced to speak on the subject have endorsed perinatal homicide.

Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam committed the unforgivable sin of being honest in proffering a bizarrely unrealistic but warm and fuzzy picture of the horror of perinatal homicide. "If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen," Mr. Northam said. "The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother." On April 15, Fox's Martha MacCallum asked Bernie Sanders if a woman should be allowed to abort a baby "up until the moment of birth." As reported by the Washington Free Beacon, Sanders seemed nettled by the question. He answered, "Look, I think that that happens very, very rarely and I think this is being made into a political issue." Sanders sanitized a monstrous crime with the pathetic defense of its rarity. Cornered, he said, "OK? So I think it's rare, it's being made into a political issue, but at the end of the day I believe that the decision over abortion belongs to a woman and her physician, not the federal government, not the state government, and not the local government." Prenatal abortion was also supposed to be rare in America, 60,000,000 lost lives ago. Why must Sanders justify the horror of cutting up newborns? Because over the last one hundred years, progressivism has won and won, and Bernie never got tired of winning. If the ideal of Marxism is from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs, then American health care is the most perfected socialism on Earth. The most able high earners purchase medical insurance for themselves and their families. They also purchase Medicare and Medicaid for the old and the young, the disabled and the poor, by paying income and Social Security tax. But Sanders wants to keep winning, so he is hell-bent on destroying the best and most generous health care system in the world. In 1973, Sanders and his ilk triumphed so completely that they made the US Constitution little more than talking points forever. They gut-punched the Bill or Rights so hard that it vomited out prenatal abortion on demand, with taxpayers footing the bill. Winning! Bernie wants to keep winning against free enterprise. He obsessively hates the most successful people and wants to repeat the repeatedly failed experiment of super-taxation. To keep winning, Sanders maintains a love-hate relationship with states' rights. When the Left shoved same-sex marriage down the nation's throat, historic and settled states' rights to make matrimonial law were destroyed. Perinatal homicide is the inevitable terminus of progressivism. Now Bernie Sanders upholds states' rights guaranteeing a horrific abomination because Bernie wants to keep winning. Image: AFGE via Flickr.