All but one Democrat in the House co-sponsors a bill to allow males to compete on female athletic teams

All but one Democrat in the House signed on to co-sponsor legislation that would require - require - schools to allow men who identify as transgender to compete on female athletic teams.

Daily Caller:

Democrats’ Equality Act would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to make “sexual orientation and gender identity” protected characteristics under federal anti-discrimination law. Among other things, the bill would force public schools to expand female athletic teams to include biological males who identify as transgender girls. Sarah Warbelow, director of the left-wing Human Rights Campaign, praised the bill’s impact on high school sports in written testimony submitted to a House subcommittee on Tuesday. “Opponents of equality in athletics for transgender athletes have argued that girls who are transgender have unfair physiological advantages over cisgender girls and as a result, will dominate women’s competitive sports,” Warbelow wrote, calling it not “rooted in fact” that biologically male athletes will outperform their female counterparts.

It may be counterintuitive to rationally examine an irrational proposal, but it's the only way to defeat it.

Not all male athletes will be able to beat all female athletes. This is especially true at the highest levels of competition. But it is also true that the best male athletes will defeat the best female athletes every time. And in some sports - field events in track - even average male athletes will have a competitive advantage over females.

This hardly matters to female athletes who train for years, bringing their bodies to peak conditioning, only to find that their best wasn't good enough because a biological male who might be an average or above average male athlete was allowed to compete against her.

Julia Beck, the head of a self-described radical feminist organization, testified against the bill. The Democrats’ bill would lead to a male invasion of female spaces, including on the athletic field, Beck said in her April 2 testimony. “Men will dominate female sports,” she warned.

How far will this go? At the moment, the forces of biological denial appear to have the upper hand. But I believe the day is coming when empowered women will start pushing back against this madness. And they'll have plenty of evidence to make their case when the idiotic argument that sex doesn't matter in athletics is shown to be bogus.