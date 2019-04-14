« Obamaโs Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan tells it like it is about the illegal alien crisis | Bernie Sanders defends his earning over a million dollars in one year »
April 14, 2019

A Nigerian brother involved in another winning fight

By Ethel C. Fenig

 

One of those body-building "Nigerian" brothers allegedly involved in that infamous "MAGA country, racist, homophobic" (or whatever it really was) lower-level street attack on actor Jussie Smollett in the wee hours of a frigid Chicago morning was in another fight.  And he won!  And it was legit! No bleach involved!  No cops called! 

 

 

Congratulations!

Oh, and by the way, those "Nigerian brothers" were born in the US of A to Nigerian immigrant parents, graduated from decent Chicago schools (yes, the city has them), and, I hope, will return to a law-abiding life after their star-crossed detour.  Perhaps his lawyer, who was in the audience, will show them the way.

 

 

Hat tip:  https://twitter.com/CWBChicago

Image credit: Twitter video screen grab

 

