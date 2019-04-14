A Nigerian brother involved in another winning fight
One of those body-building "Nigerian" brothers allegedly involved in that infamous "MAGA country, racist, homophobic" (or whatever it really was) lower-level street attack on actor Jussie Smollett in the wee hours of a frigid Chicago morning was in another fight. And he won! And it was legit! No bleach involved! No cops called!
Tonight at the Chicago Golden Gloves Finals — Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo overpowered his opponent from the start.— ๐๐ฅ๐๐ก๐๐๐๐๐ ๐๐๐ค๐ (@WashNews) April 13, 2019
After the match he told me he’s just boxing for fun, training 5 days a week.
Tonight was all about his win; he didn’t want to discuss anything else. pic.twitter.com/BqnS9JItE9
Congratulations!
Oh, and by the way, those "Nigerian brothers" were born in the US of A to Nigerian immigrant parents, graduated from decent Chicago schools (yes, the city has them), and, I hope, will return to a law-abiding life after their star-crossed detour. Perhaps his lawyer, who was in the audience, will show them the way.
And then when Abel Osundairo won, he hit us with one of these.— ๐๐ฅ๐๐ก๐๐๐๐๐ ๐๐๐ค๐ (@WashNews) April 13, 2019
Cheering him on — family, including his brother Ola who was never too far from his side, and Gloria Schmidt. Osundairo told me he was “nothing” without their support. pic.twitter.com/QqFCcjHvrQ
Hat tip: https://twitter.com/CWBChicago
Image credit: Twitter video screen grab
