A Nigerian brother involved in another winning fight

One of those body-building "Nigerian" brothers allegedly involved in that infamous "MAGA country, racist, homophobic" (or whatever it really was) lower-level street attack on actor Jussie Smollett in the wee hours of a frigid Chicago morning was in another fight. And he won! And it was legit! No bleach involved! No cops called!

And then when Abel Osundairo won, he hit us with one of these. Cheering him on — family, including his brother Ola who was never too far from his side, and Gloria Schmidt. Osundairo told me he was “nothing” without their support. pic.twitter.com/QqFCcjHvrQ

Oh, and by the way, those "Nigerian brothers" were born in the US of A to Nigerian immigrant parents, graduated from decent Chicago schools (yes, the city has them), and, I hope, will return to a law-abiding life after their star-crossed detour. Perhaps his lawyer, who was in the audience, will show them the way.

Tonight at the Chicago Golden Gloves Finals — Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo overpowered his opponent from the start. After the match he told me he’s just boxing for fun, training 5 days a week. Tonight was all about his win; he didn’t want to discuss anything else. pic.twitter.com/BqnS9JItE9

Congratulations!

Hat tip: https://twitter.com/CWBChicago

Image credit: Twitter video screen grab