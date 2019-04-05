2020 Dems bend the knee to Al Sharpton at National Action Network convention

Sharpton is right. He's actually more like a mob boss, with Democrats standing in line to pay tribute, as any good capo would.

Democrats running for president in 2020 made the pilgrimage to New York city to attend Al Sharpton's National Action Network convention. Sharpton swears that the candidates don't have to "kiss my ring" because he doesn't wear one.

The convention is a mecca of identity politics, and candidates appeared to try to claim the mantle of "most radical."

Daily Caller:

The convention will "provide an opportunity to revisit the current state of the national civil rights movement in America," according to the organization's website. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who spoke Wednesday, used his podium time to take potshots at President Donald Trump and stressed the theme of division and fear-mongering. "We've got to make sure that we confront those who will use fear to hold onto that power as our president uses fear to hold on to that power, to make us angry, to keep us apart, to make us fearful of one another and even of ourselves," the 2020 Democratic contender said. Speakers also sought to temper the results of a booming American economy, which has seen record lows in black unemployment and quarterly growth due to the administration's tax cuts and regulation reforms. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 2020 Democrat, undermined the idea that a strong American economy is good for everybody Thursday. "The idea that a rising tide lifts all boats just isn't true," he said. Identity politics also proved to be a running theme at the convention. Abrams, who has not decided yet on whether she will be running for political office, stated in her Wednesday speech: "I believe in identity politics, and I believe identity politics are the only politics that win." Abrams, who lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, framed her defeat in terms of voter discrimination and civil rights.

Perhaps the most colorful radical was businessman Andrew Yang, who has delusions of winning the nomination:

Yang, also running in the Democratic 2020 field, touts himself as "the opposite of Donald Trump." He laid out his campaign platform Wednesday, which includes dispensing with private prisons and giving all Americans $1,000 per month. "I would legalize marijuana and then I would pardon everyone who's in jail for a nonviolent drug-related offense. I would pardon them on April 20, 2021 and I would high-five them on the way out of jail," Yang said.

I'd love to see that. Would he high-five the gangbangers who were sent to jail for "nonviolent drug-related offenses" and continued their murderous ways after he released them?

Most of the candidates who will speak support slavery reparations; Medicare for all; free college tuition; and, of course, the crown jewel of radicalism, the Green New Deal. Is it possible they really believe that the American voter is going to swallow this baloney?

Can you say "Trump landslide"?