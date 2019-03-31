Who’s sabotaging Creepy Joe’s campaign?

It has become something of a cliché that stories that the main stream media doesn’t want Americans to read get dropped on Friday night. However, it’s no longer 1993 and savvy Americans have gotten used to this ploy and the internet and social media have impowered those people to turn the tables on that same media. Their trick doesn’t work anymore.

A case in point happened last Friday night. The former 2014 candidate for Lt. Governor of Nevada, Lucy Flores, wrote a first-person magazine style piece for The Cut titled, “An Awkward Kiss Changed How I Saw Joe Biden.” In the piece Ms. Flores writes a poignant and damaging piece about former Vice-President Joe Biden’s unwanted kiss, groping and violation of her personal space.

The story is simply all too familiar. Written in the first-person her recounting the details reads almost like a bodice ripping account from a less politically correct era.

“As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. “Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?” I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified. I thought to myself, “I didn’t wash my hair today and the vice-president of the United States is smelling it. And also, what in the actual fuck? Why is the vice-president of the United States smelling my hair?” He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. There is a Spanish saying, “tragame tierra,” it means, “earth, swallow me whole.” I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me. My name was called, and I was never happier to get on stage in front of an audience.

This piece is simply a devastating account of unacceptable behavior by the Vice President of the United States. What makes the article even more fantastic is that Ms. Flores links to over half a dozen articles, photos, and describes the media accounts as an “open secret” and links to a November 17, 2017 article by Noah Millman in “The Week.” She’s right. The internet is filled with videos, here, here, and a 12 minute compilation here; even Pinterest posters have gotten in on the action, and of course the foreign press as well are detailing this behavior.



There is a humorous side to this story as well. With their ratings in tatters following the blow up of the Mueller investigation coverage, both CNN and MSNBC have failed to cover the story. Fox came out with a Martha McCallum piece on Friday night. Internet sites like LiveLeak, BuzzFeed, and others have all come out with pieces on “Creepy Joe Biden” but the capstone to what will be concern by the Biden camp is a piece by the Washington Post’s Alexandra Petri titled: “What Are We Going to do About Creepy Joe Biden?” National Review says, “Joe Biden is Done.” Kyle Smith correctly muses in that article,

“As Flores notes in her account, Biden’s handsy behavior with women is an open secret. His numbers in polls have been falling, though they are still high, as the implications of an actual Biden candidacy start to sink in. Some political analysts are saying on Twitter that they think the prospect of many more stories along these lines being published will cause Biden to think twice about running.”

Kyle Smith is asking the correct question. Who is the beneficiary of Uncle Joe’s #MeToo demise? The Clintons? Bernie and the Socialistas? The author of The Cut piece and their staff are clearly Bernie supporters. Or, even possibly, former President Obama and still Chief of Staff Valerie Jarrett clearing the way for their preferred candidate?

In the last several years we’ve had distraction after distraction concerning the corruption of the powerful Elite. The #MeToo movement forced our Elite’s to acknowledge the exploitation of women in Hollywood, the media and the politically powerful nationwide. Those same Elites tried to weaponize that exploitation to destroy Brett Kavanaugh. The Washington D.C. “Open Secret” about Creepy Joe Biden is even more public than the Hollywood “Open Secret” about Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

Let’s hope that whoever is exposing this corruption may continue to do so. Creepy Joe Biden has already been far too close to the most powerful job in the land than he should have been. He doesn’t need to get any closer.

Tim Ziegler is the Co-author with Scott Swett of To Set the Record Straight - - How Swift Boat Veterans, POW’s and the New Media Defeated John Kerry. He is a former Marine Captain, Chef and Spice-Expert who now lives in Broomfield, Colorado with his family.