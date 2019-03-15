Weaponizing children with the 'US Youth Climate Strike'

I guess schools have changed a lot since I was suspended for walking out on Vietam War Moratorium Day in 1969. In the case of the climate change "strike," school authorities are, in many cases, looking on with approval.

Little girls and boys across the country are skipping school today to protest inaction on climate change by adults.

The stunt is supposedly the kids' idea, but they're recieving some "help":

NPR:

In Denver, 12 year-old Haven Coleman is a co-founder and co-director of the organization planning the first school strikes in the U.S. "I've always been passionate about fixing something when I see something is wrong," says Coleman, whose environmental activism began with a campaign to help manatees. "I ended up saving one manatee. His name is Cheese. He's adorable," she says.

Well, of course he's adorable - just like you. And it's that "adorable" quality that the adults behind this stunt are using.

Inspired by Greta Thunberg's protest in Sweden, Coleman says she searched for other young activists to organize a similar school strike here. Now she co-directs the project with Isra Hirsi, 16, of Minneapolis, and Alexandria Villaseñor, 13, of New York City. Their platform includes a call for Congress to pass the Green New Deal, which is aimed at speeding the country's transition to carbon-free energy and re-making the economy to spread wealth more evenly. A number of Democratic presidential candidates have come out in favor of the non-binding resolution, while other Democrats — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — have downplayed it. When Senator Dianne Feinstein explained her opposition to the Green New Deal to a group of schoolchildren last month, video of the exchange went viral. Coleman says Friday's campaign received some help from adults, including The Future Coalition, but much of the planning and preparation was done by young volunteers across the country.

Little Miss Thunberg has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and would join other cuties like Yassar Arafat and Le Duc Tho who were so honored.

The innocence of the children is very appealing, of course, and seeing kids take to the leftist battlements in support of climate change activism is just so darn adorable you want to throw your arms around them and give them a great big hug.

But their ignorance is appalling. Climate change might impact some of their futures. Passing the Green New Deal would surely destroy those futures. The young embrace the Green New Deal because it's a simple minded answer to enormously complex questions, made popular by a simpleton, and pushed by hysterics. But those behind the Green New Deal know exactly what they're doing, what it means for the economy, and see the destruction and devastation that would be wrought by the plan as an opportunity, not a tragedy.

The "Future Coalition" has been weaponizing children in support of left wing causes like gun control and abortion rights for years. Using ignorant children as fodder for protests is fundamentally wrong, bordering on child abuse.

Do you know where your kids are today?