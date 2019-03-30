Watch the long faces as Jeh Johnson, Obama’s DHS Secretary, tells MSNBC that the border is ‘truly in a crisis’

I have significantly upgraded my opinion of Jeh Johnson, President Obama’s Secretary of Homeland Security. Appearing Friday on Morning Joe, he was honest and blunt in addressing the border crisis, drawing on his own experience and implicitly rebuking the Democrats’ talking point that this is a “manufactured crisis.” The one-minute video below is a classic of sorts, and well worth your time. Johnson was very serious as he spoke these words (hat tip: Breitbart for the transcript):

“When I was in office in Kirstjen Nielsen’s job at her desk, I’d get to work around 6:30 in the morning and there’d be my intelligence book sitting on my desk, the PDB, and also the apprehension numbers from the day before,” Johnson revealed on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “And I’d look at them every memory morning, it would be the first thing I’d look at, and I probably got too close to the problem. “[M]y staff will tell you if it was under 1,000 apprehensions the day before, that was a relatively good number. And if it was above 1,000, it was a relatively bad number, and I was going to be in a bad mood the whole day. On Tuesday, there were 4,000 apprehensions. I know that a thousand overwhelms the system. I cannot begin to imagine what 4,000 a day looks like. So, we are truly in a crisis.” This apostasy seems to have shocked the panelists: YouTube screen grab Here is the one-minute segment: