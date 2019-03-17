Washington state will keep Trump off the ballot unless he releases tax returns

Democrats in Congress have made it clear that they will find a way to get Trump to release his taxes. But the reality is that no one can force an individual to release their tax returns.

The Hill:

"The disclosure requirement you propose is likely Constitutional," the two wrote to lawmakers, according to CBS, adding that the measure "would definitely be challenged in court."

Democrats who supported the bill said the provision was necessary to force a return to norms surrounding the release of presidential candidates' tax returns.

"Although releasing tax returns has been the norm for about the last 40 years in presidential elections, unfortunately we've seen that norm broken," said Sen. Patty Kuderer (D), who sponsored the bill, according to CBS.

Republicans, however, argued that the state was getting into questionable territory by attempting to impose rules on a federal election.

"We're on really risky ground when we're trying to place conditions on a federal election," said Sen. Hans Zeiger (R), according to CBS.

Trump caused controversy throughout the 2016 campaign with his refusal to release his tax returns, claiming at the time to be under audit by the IRS. In recent weeks, Democrats in the House have indicated that they may pursue Trump's returns in the hopes of investigating the president's finances for criminal activity.

A similar bill recently advanced in New Jersey's state Senate and is currently sitting in the state's General Assembly.