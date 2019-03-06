Vice President Hillary Clinton?

On March 4th, Hillary Rodham Clinton announced that she would not be running for President in 2020 during an interview with local NY news station, News12. The announcement comes as a relief to most as her failed campaign against President Trump has led to a 2-year temper tantrum already. However, don’t think we’ve seen the last of her yet. In her interview she said, “I’m not going anywhere” and vowed to remain part of the resistance towards Trump. She may have her eyes on a bigger prize, too.

Hillary Clinton has been meeting privately with all the top Democratic candidates this year from Sen. Cory Booker to Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Even less popular politicians seeking a White House run like Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper are getting facetime with the former Democratic nominee, and he met with her a full two months before he officially announced. While none of runners have made public comments on their secret meetings with the former Secretary of State, there are claims that they are all seeking her endorsement and advice. Why would top Democratic politicians need the advice or endorsement of a two-time loser? The fact is, Clinton pretty much owns the DNC after she bailed them out from the brink of bankruptcy in 2015. Donna Brazile's 2017 book, Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House, details exactly how former President Obama had left the DNC in a 24 million dollar debt and Clinton took it upon herself to funnel cash in and personally pay off nearly all of the debt. Brazile explained how Clinton was able to use her close fundraising circle to max out individual contributions, $2,700 each, and then, with much investigated money-laundering, another $350,000+ per donator through individual states' "Victory Fund" which would then immediately be transferred directly to the DNC. While this covered the $4 million a month operation costs the DNC had accumulated, it left crumbs for the down-ballot candidates who relied on these funds. An excerpt from the former DNC Chair's book states that this agreement between the DNC and Clinton, "signed by Amy Dacey, the former CEO of the DNC, and Robby Mook with a copy to Marc Elias—specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party's finances, strategy, and all the money raised." Since HRC has covertly managed to position herself as the bread and butter of the DNC, it is unlikely that any 2020 Democratic presidential candidate would refuse her if she made the request to be a running mate. I am predicting that is exactly what she has done or will do. If, and it's a big if, the campaign is successful, Clinton would still get her coveted title as "First Female," in this case first female Vice President. She would also be first in line for the seat of President if anything unfortunate happened theoretically to the Democratic President. Certainly, she does have a history filled of unfortunate happenings to people in her inner circle. First things first: the DNC will have to select their nominee and with the stage full already (almost 30 candidates and counting), it will definitely go all the way through the pony show- primaries, caucuses and the Democratic National Convention. And then, of course, the final pair will have to beat current President Trump and his re-election efforts. The DNC will also have to face just how disliked their commander Clinton is. Image credit: Donkey Hotey