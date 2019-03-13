Trump's budget cuts $2.7 trillion over next decade. It's not nearly enough

What happened to the Republican deficit hawks?

CNN:

During the Obama era, Paul Ryan spent years presenting lean, entitlement-reforming budgets in the House, knowing they would go nowhere with Democrats in control of the Senate and the White House. Still, it was a political move to lay out priorities that Republicans would presumably enact should they ever get full control of Washington. Among those most prominent Tea Party conservatives pounding the table for significant spending cuts was Mick Mulvaney, a pugnacious Republican lawyer and state lawmaker from South Carolina. The high point of GOP fiscal hawkishness came in 2011, when House Republicans pressed Obama into signing the Budget Control Act, which raised the debt limit of the US government in exchange for a significant reduction of the budget deficit. Those cuts eventually came in the form of across-the-board sequestration of most mandatory and discretionary spending. That satisfied some budget hawks, but the indiscriminate cuts ignored the real drivers of the long-term deficit: entitlement spending.

Social Security and Medicare are long past the point of being in crisis. Both programs will collapse without immediate and drastic action. The last 3 presidents could have done something about entitlements, but didn't. There would have been some painful choices, to be sure, but the programs were at least salvageable.

Medicare trust fund will be depleted in less than 8 years. This means that funding Medicare after that will have to come from the federal budget, crowding out all other priorities, especially defense. Social Security has a little longer - 16 years before it goes belly up.

If we had confronted these problems a decade ago, the fix would have been relatively mild - gradual cuts along with gradual tax increases could have extended the life of both programs.

That option isn't open to us anymore. When we are forced to deal with the entitlement crisis, only drastic action will work. That's a recipe for economic disaster and a budget catastrophe.

The stage was set in 2017 when Trump took office to really try and do something about the debt. Alas, the budget hawks were nowhere to be seen: