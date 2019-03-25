Trump-haters horrified that Mueller found no evidence the president is a traitor

The left predictably melted down in shocked and sensational fashion when the summary of the Mueller report written by AG Barr and Deputy AG Rosenstein was released and read on Sunday, and it was announced that there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Despite the abundance of facts that have long proved the Trump-Russia collusion meme was a hoax devised by the Clintons, approved by Obama and orchestrated by the corrupt overlords at the DOJ and FBI, our pathetic media, even Fox News, called the news of Mueller's exoneration a bombshell. Where have these folks been? Clearly their heads have been stuck firmly in the sand like the ostriches they are. Facts they do not want to hear? They do not exist; they can wish them away. Chuck Todd, Jake Tapper, Wolf Blitzer, and of course Rachel Maddow and her colleagues at MSNBC were not only shocked but catapulted into paroxysms of horror. Apparently, it had never occurred to them that their beloved Mueller would not do their bidding and find Trump, his kids and his campaign guilty of crimes against humanity.

The "breaking news" alerts on Fox were equally shocked, calling the news a "bombshell." A bombshell it was not. The shock was that Mueller and his team of partisans could not find their way to indicting Trump for any wrongdoing. So certain that their folk hero Mueller would criminally implicate the president, the Trump-deranged could not, cannot, accept his conclusions that there was no collusion with the Russians. On one level, their outrage is humorous, like SNL's Rosanna Danna discovering the difference between Soviet Jewelry and Soviet Jewry. On the other hand, it is not one bit amusing; the left was hoping with every fiber of their being that Trump was guilty of being a traitor to our nation. Despite his obvious love for this country, they hoped he was a Russian agent who had worked against our interests. That is how disordered the Trump haters are; they hoped to learn our President had committed treason and are disappointed he has not. C. S Lewis wrote years ago: “Suppose one reads a story of filthy atrocities in the paper. Then suppose that something turns up suggesting that the story might not be quite true, or not quite so bad as it was made out. Is one's first feeling, 'Thank God, even they aren't quite so bad as that,' or is it a feeling of disappointment, and even a determination to cling to the first story for the sheer pleasure of thinking your enemies are as bad as possible? If it is the second then it is, I am afraid, the first step in a process which, if followed to the end, will make us into devils. You see, one is beginning to wish that black was a little blacker. If we give that wish its head, later on we shall wish to see grey as black, and then to see white itself as black. Finally we shall insist on seeing everything -- God and our friends and ourselves included -- as bad, and not be able to stop doing it: we shall be fixed for ever in a universe of pure hatred.” (Mere Chistianity) A long quote but a relevant one. Our left was hoping for the worst. Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler and the denizens of CNN and MSNBC should take note. They've all gone off the rails of civilized discourse. Grabien screen grab They have left all aspects of tolerance behind. Since Trump won the election of 2016, they've become overtly what they perhaps have always been at heart; grossly intolerant themselves. They now rationalize any and all forms of discrimination if it serves their ends. The bombshell is that even Bret Baier and Ed Henry at Fox were shocked by Mueller's conclusive report. As careful and bi-partisan as Fox has been, they too assumed the worst and looked forward to it, ratings and all. As has been noted, Fox is changing. They suspended Jeanine Pirro for posing a perfectly logical question about Ilhan Omar's allegiance to Islam over America. The same week they hired the corrupt cheat Donna Brazile. Fox may lose those of us who have long valued its mantra of "fair and balanced." It appears that may be a thing of the past. The truth that the Trump-Russia collusion was a hoax from the outset has been revealed over the last two years, drip by drip, fact by fact. John Solomon, Sara Carter, Peter Schweitzer, and a host of others including Judicial Watch have been writing about and revealing the truth regularly, not to mention the numerous congressional hearings that also revealed the duplicity of the left and the calculated plan to see that Trump never took office. The amazing thing is that the Jake Tappers, Chuck Todds, and Rachel Maddows of our media have not bothered to read the work those reporters produced. They ignored the revelations of those hearings. They dismissed any and all facts contrary to their cemented-in-stone conviction that Trump had somehow cheated to win as specious. They did not want to know about the extraordinarily incriminating emails between those higher -ups at the FBI and DOJ. Not one of the usual suspects could admit that their bête noir, Donald Trump, could have won fair and square after all they had done to prevent such an outcome. They all had their fingers in their ears screaming LaLaLaLa so that no disagreeable information reached their brains. Given the team that Mueller hired to investigate the President, Democrat partisans all, and that at least twenty-five million taxpayer dollars were spent with the intent to take Trump out of office, the results of Mueller's two-year scrutiny of all things Trump is also the exoneration of those of us who supported and voted for the man. This much is clear: President Trump is a far better man than all those who sought to bring him down.