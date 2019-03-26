Trump trade war victories follow Mueller 'nothingburger'

With the two-year investigation by the full apparatus and resources of the U.S. ‘ Administrative State ’ unable to find Donald Trump and his team guilty of illegitimately stealing the election from Hillary Clinton, the globalist community must accommodate President Trump as “ Vox Populi ,” the Latin term for "the voice of the people."

The globalist corporate and political community did not pay much attention to candidate Donald Trump, until he swept the April 26, 2016 Northeastern Super Tuesday primaries by winning 108 of the 116 pledged delegates from Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania.

First snickering about how pathetic it was that a reality show huckster might win the Republican nomination, the globalist cabal became apoplectic the next day when Trump in his first major foreign policy speech promised to scrap the bipartisan post-Cold War doctrine described by George Friedman of Geopolitical Futures as consensus acceptance of the “U.S. as both a member of multinational institutions and treaties defining trade, as well as the U.S. using its military power to shape unstable regions.”

Trump shockingly stated that as president he would maintain the maximum amount of freedom by not announcing a doctrine, because the U.S. has tended to be “locked into a set of policies on trade, the Middle East and other matters.” Trump argued that he opposed written doctrines for two reasons: 1) they “assume a tactical predictability that isn’t there, forcing reality to make war with strategy”; and 2) “predictability in foreign policy gives opponents a tremendous advantage.”

But Trump’s most disruptive statement was his rejection of “the false song of globalism.” With over 60 years free trade having served as the guiding principal that drove global intergovernmental organizations and open-ended military alliances, Trump declared a rebellion against the New World Order where voter’s self-interest was strategically constrained by a labyrinth of treaties and protocols.

Financed by multi-national corporate lobbyists, weaponized by elements of U.S. law enforcement, and trumpeted by the main stream media, the “Trump Resistance” was the insurance policy to stop Trump’s effort to dump globalism. At the peak of the faux-scandal last year, the Media Research Center reported that of the 1,007 evening news stories about the Trump White House on ABC, CBS and NBC from June 1 to Sept. 30, 92% were percent negative, and just 8% were positive.

But with the Mueller report giving nothing to the “resistance movement,” it may now be payback time, starting with the looming release of the Justice Department Inspector General’s report and the parallel investigation by federal prosecutor John Huber into claims of FBI malfeasance and potential crimes during the RussiaGate investigations.

The Japanese car maker Toyota tried to get out in front of new Trump trade war payback by announcing on Monday March 18th that it was investing $13 billion in U.S. “production capacity increases and building expansions at Toyota’s unit plants in Huntsville, Alabama, Buffalo, West Virginia, Troy, Missouri, and Jackson, Tennessee.” Toyota also promised to make its transaxles and engine parts in the U.S.

Ford on Wednesday announced that as part of its $11.1 billion global electric vehicle initiative, it will invest $900 million to add 900 jobs producing all-electric cars at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant south of Detroit. The move is expected to also attract vendor jobs.

Italian-based Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Friday said they are poised to invest $4.5 billion in five Michigan plants and create 6,500 jobs in Metro Detroit, plus make investments in its heavy-duty Mack Truck facility.

A reenergized President Donald Trump flew to Ohio on Wednesday to demand that General Motors and the UAW union make concessions to keep that “gorgeous” northeast Ohio Lordstown Assembly open. The carmaker in November temporarily placed about 1,000 employees at other GM factories. But ”Trump lambasted both GM and union leaders as "not honest," saying that union workers should support him and get the leadership to "lower your dues."

In the most significant post-Mueller trade response, Hong Kong’s South China’s Morning Post reported that former member of Chinese central bank’s monetary committee David Li Daokui said late on March 25th that President Xi Jinping expected Trump’s election win to “create trouble.” Xi suggested:

“He is new, from outside political institutions. He does not believe in a lot of things. He will try, but he will be burnt.”

In a peace offering, Li suggested that China was just playing the “long game” and wanted to see who “blinks first,” when the negotiations spiraled out of control last summer. Li believes that Beijing and Washington will soon come to a trade agreement and should set up monitoring mechanisms and a protocol for regular dialogue to keep track of the commitments for resolving the trade dispute.